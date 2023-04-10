If you have not kept up with the registration of the 6,000 yuan cash issued by the whole people, you can directly use the ATM to get it with an ATM card after April 10, but not every ATM can get it. To find a place where you can get the cash directly, you can Use Line’s hotspot function to find the cooperation location, enter the address or landmark, and the nearby ATM will be displayed directly. In addition to direct navigation, you can also share it with Line’s relatives and friends.

Line hotspot function operation teaching

After opening Line, enter “Line hotspot” in the search bar on the homepage, add Line hotspots to friends and click to start chatting, and then you can use the search map function inside, which can be used in both the mobile version and the computer version. At the beginning, it will directly locate the user’s location and display the nearby ATMs. If you want to change the location, you can also enter a new address in the area field at the top of the screen. After selecting the ATM in the list, you can navigate or share it with friends and relatives , very suitable for users who are more accustomed to using Line.



▲After opening Line, search for Line hotspots, add friends and choose to start chatting, and click the link of the general public distribution in the tool page list.



▲After entering the popular distribution page in the Line hotspot, click on the ATM or post office you want to search for.



▲After selecting the location in the list, click to open it to navigate directly.



▲If it is to help relatives and friends find the location, you can also share the location directly through Line or Facebook in the middle of the page.

Prepare ATM card and health insurance card for receiving cash at ATM

After going to the Line hotspot to find an ATM that can receive 6,000 yuan, remember to prepare an ATM card and a health insurance card. After actually testing the use of the ATM card-free withdrawal function of China Trust, it was found that there is no universal cash withdrawal function available. The most convenient thing is that no matter which bank’s ATM card can be withdrawn, no handling fee will be charged across banks. After inserting the card, enter the ID number and health insurance card number to complete. In the end, the ATM will print out an operation statement, which will display the instructions for sharing universal cash for all. It takes less than 3 minutes to complete the operation, which is super convenient.



▲ There are ATMs that provide 6,000 yuan for general distribution, and you can see red stickers on the fuselage.



▲ There is also a withdrawal instruction next to the machine, just remember to prepare the ATM card and health insurance card.



▲It is not limited to any bank’s ATM card. After inserting it and entering the password, you can see the button for universal issuance. Enter your ID card number and health insurance card number to withdraw directly.