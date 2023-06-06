Home » Where the genetically engineered plants come from – Statistics of the week
Where the genetically engineered plants come from – Statistics of the week

Where the genetically engineered plants come from – Statistics of the week

The cultivation of genetically modified crops (GM crops) in the EU is declining and will also record a significant slump in 2022, as the infographic by Statista and Technology Review based on data from the internet platform transgen.de shows. According to transgen.de, cultivation is concentrated on Bt maize MON810 in Spain. This maize is currently the only genetically modified crop permitted for cultivation in the EU.

Compared to 2016, only half as much Bt maize is growing on Spanish fields. According to transgen.de, the proportion of total maize production in Spain has fallen from around 30 to 21.3 percent. Based on the total area under cultivation for maize in the EU, the proportion of GM maize is around one percent.

Currently, 91 genetically modified plants (GM plants) may be imported into the EU and marketed as food and feed. The import permits relate primarily to numerous so-called events involving corn, soybeans and cotton. Events are specific transformed plant cells that result in a genetically modified plant.




Hope for naturalness

In the future, however, the EU wants to create a new legal framework for plants that have arisen “through targeted mutagenesis and cisgenesis”. This primarily refers to the CRISPR/Cas gene scissors and other genome editing processes. Such plants are still subject to the genetic engineering law that has been in force for 20 years. In fact, this means a ban on cultivation and use. The adaptation of the genetic engineering laws to scientific and technical progress should enable innovations in agriculture in order to ensure competitiveness and food supply in the long term.

However, consumers in Europe and especially Germany have some reservations regarding genetically modified plants or foods. Especially among the buyers of organic products, the naturalness of the food is decisive for the purchase. 90 percent of respondents to a survey of organic consumers gave this as the reason. Little or no use of additives and pesticides is also important to more than 80 percent of the survey participants. Around 74 percent of those surveyed even explicitly stated that they buy organic products because they are free of genetic engineering.

According to transgen.de, however, this is a fallacy, because the use of genetic engineering is prohibited by law for products with the organic seal, but this is not a guarantee for the freedom of this. Minor GMO admixtures up to a certain threshold are also tolerated in organic products.




