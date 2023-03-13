In the end he triumphed (with little surprise) Everything Everywhere All at Once: the curious work directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert was awarded as Best Film at the Oscars 2023 (here the news of the evening) and also for directing, Michelle Yeoh surpassed Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas for Best Actress and Nothing new on the western front won Best Foreign Film. Nothing new on the Hollywood front, one might say, and with a few exceptions.

Now, as always happens, for the most distracted (or the most committed) the time has come recover the films lost during the last season, which obviously return to theaters in the hope of generating new receipts. In theaters or on streaming platforms, together friends and enemies of the world of cinema.

Below, a short guide (updated March 13) on where to see online all the films awarded at the Oscars 2023.

CES 2023 Increased or annihilated? What if artificial intelligence invades Hollywood by our correspondent Emanuele Capone

07 January 2023



Avatar: the water way

Following one of the most successful (economic) films ever, at the 2023 Oscars it brought home many disappointments more than anything else. It will be available in digital version, probably first only for purchase, starting March 28starting with Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Yet another Marvel blockbuster, sequel to the almost homonymous 2018 film, is directed by Ryan Coogler and sees the good Lupita Nyong’o among the performers: it is in streaming su Disney PlusObviously.

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

Awarded Best Short Film, it is based on the book of the same name by Charlie Mackesy and tells the story of the unlikely friendship between a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse who travel together in search of the boy’s home. It is seen on Apple TV Plus.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

It is impossible to explain the plot of Kwan and Scheinert’s film in a few lines, if not by saying that it tells of “a Chinese immigrant involved in a crazy adventure, in which she alone can save the world by exploring other universes that connect with the lives that he could have led”. In Italian, the title would be something like Everything, everywhere and all togetherwhich is exactly the opposite of what happens to this film from a streaming point of view: it can’t be seen yet, but it should arrive on Prime or Paramount Plus.

Navalny

Directed by Daniel Roher and dedicated to the most famous of Putin’s many opponents, this documentary tells the investigation of Alexei Navalny to trace the people who poisoned him in August 2020. Shot in Germany, not yet available for streaming.

Nothing new on the western front

Directed by Edward Berger, it recounts “the terrifying experiences and anguish of a young German soldier on the Western Front during the First World War”: produced by Netflix, it can obviously be seen solo are Netflix.

Pinocchio

The reinterpretation of the fairy tale made by Guillermo del Toro and streaming on Netflix. The previous film dedicated to the famous puppet (the one with Benigni) is instead practically everywhere: free on Disney Plus and Rai Play, to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Google Play, Prime Video and Rakuten.

Raghu, the little elephant

Awarded Best Documentary Short, it is set in southern India and tells the story of an orphaned elephant entrusted to the care of the couple made up of Bomman and Bellie. In Italy it is in streaming su Netflix

Top Gun: Maverick

Again with Tom Cruise, it is the sequel to the first, legendary Top Gun and manages to perfectly recreate its atmospheres: in Italy it can be seen on Paramount Plus (here our test of the streaming service) and also you can rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video or Google Movies.

The Whale

An unrecognizable Brendan Fraser in this film directed by the controversial Darren Aronofsky which chronicles the life of “a severely obese lonely English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption”. No streaming, at least for now.

Women Talking

Distributed in Italian with the title The right to choose, it won for Best Adapted Screenplay (è taken from the novel Women who speak at Miriam Toews): starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is about “the women of an isolated religious community who are grappling with reconciling their reality with their faith”. No streaming, at least for now.

@capoema