Where to watch the Davis Cup on Saturday 25 November 2023? Sinner’s Italy plays

It’s Sinner vs Djokovic again. The two tennis players have already faced each other in the last of the ATP Nitto in Turin, where the Serbian triumphed with a resounding 6-3 6-3. Today, November 25, 2023, Sinner and Djokovic will face each other again, in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

The match will be staged at 12 o’clock at the Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena of Malaga. As required by the competition format, there will be two singles matches and a double draw. For Serbia the players called up are Novak Djokovic, Laslo Djere, Dušan Lajović, Miomir Kecmanović and Hamad Medjedovic, while the captain is Viktor Toracici. The final is scheduled for tomorrow, November 26, 2023, at 4 pm. The hope is obviously to see the Azzurri on the field again, perhaps seeing them triumph.

Given the importance of the match, and the golden moment that Italian tennis is enjoying also thanks to the performances of Jannik Sinner, it will also be possible to follow the match free-to-air. The match, as well as all matches broadcast from Italy, it will be broadcast free-to-air on Rai 2 and in streaming on the RaiPlay platform. Obviously, Sky Sport subscribers will be able to follow the entire match, with extensive pre- and post-match, on Sky Sport Tennis and Sky Sport Uno.

Share this: Facebook

X

