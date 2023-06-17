Which cars are on the hit list?

VW has decided: In order to become more profitable, the Wolfsburg want to limit their selection. Not only equipment variants should fall victim to the pressure to save, entire models are also sawed off. With the Arteon, a previous shaky candidate is definitely on the hit list. but how does it continue?

VW mucks out. The Wolfsburg want to save and will put their own model range to the test. currently offers VW 16 models from the small combustion engine to the largest electric car. In the current savings plan, it is said that the Volkswagen brand should ideally be down to ten models should.

VW sorted out: These models are counted

With the Arteon a well-known name is fresh on the hit list. The mid-size sedan has never been part of Volkswagen’s core offering. Since the car manufacturer intends to focus primarily on volume models in the future, it is already clear that the Arteon will not go any further.

A close relative of the Arteon is the much more popular Passat. VW is planning a new edition for 2024. At the same time, with the ID.7, an electric car is in the starting blocks that could inherit the Passat and Arteon. Since the Arteon will definitely not be continued, it could Passat with the upcoming facelift but still some time stay in business longer.

A good old one looks different VW darling out of. The Polo was the most successful model from Wolfsburg for a long time. However, it has been a long time since it was replaced by the Golf. In the meantime, the one at VW is no longer at the top either. For the little polo that is Off, on the other hand, has long since been sealed.

The planned ID.2 is considered a kind of Polo successor. But the compact Stromer will not nearly as cheap be available, as many previous Polo customers would probably like.

In general, the chance of small models at VW should not necessarily increase as a result of the planned deletions. The smallest electric car VW e-Up is offered and built again after a long break. However, with the focus on the ID series, the City Stromer is unlikely to come first at VW in the future either.

Big decluttering of SUVs? VW could cut popular class

Curious: The well biggest cut could threaten at VW in the popular SUV class. Here, the Wolfsburg currently offer the largest selection and thus the greatest potential for cancellations. In my opinion, Taigo and T-Cross are wobbly candidates at VW.

The Barter however has still have a future at VW. A new version is planned for 2025. Internally, the small SUV is considered last combustion engine that VW touches again. It is quite possible that it will also become one of the last combustion engines from Wolfsburg.

The VW Touran is after all the class winner among vans in Europe. As such he could good chances have to hold out for a while longer. With the ID.Buzz, however, there is already a fully electric counterpart. So the Touran probably won’t be able to go on forever.

Cleaning up at VW: who can stay?

On the other hand, there are the models that do the big cleaning at Volkswagen survive for sure right at the forefront are VW’s electric cars from the ID series: ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.Buzz are already on the market and are helping VW step by step to move forward with the switch to electric drive .

The small ID.2 has already been announced, and a version as a compact SUV is also planned, the ID.2 X. The ID.7 will be the series from 2024 finish at the top.

VW’s electric flagship ID.7 in action:

VW shows the ID.7 in motion

Brand boss Thomas Schäfer also leaves no doubt that the Golf not buried becomes. Whether there will be a renaming in the ID series or whether the previous Golf will actually get an electric drive one day is still open from the official side.

The last two in the group are also safe for the next few years, again two SUVs. The Tiguan will soon be relaunched by VW. Among other things, the plug-in hybrid version gets a plus in the electric range of 100 km.

It’s no wonder that the Tiguan is staying: it’s the one that keeps it Golf replaced as the most successful VW has. No other model from Wolfsburg sells better. With the focus on high-volume models, one thing is clear: The Tiguan cannot be sorted out.

Also for that Touareg that should apply. In a statement on the Tiguan, VW explains that both models will share some innovations. The Touareg should also have one medium-term safe bank be.