Which cell phones will not be compatible with WhatsApp in January 2024? – The National

Which cell phones will not be compatible with WhatsApp in January 2024?

WhatsApp users who have older cell phone models may need to start thinking about an upgrade. The popular messaging app will no longer be compatible with certain devices starting in January 2024.

According to reports from El Nacional, Diario Depor, and MAG, WhatsApp will stop working on a number of cell phone models as of January 1, 2024. Trome.pe also reported on the specific requirements that WhatsApp will be asking for in 2024.

If you’re wondering whether your device will still be able to support WhatsApp, you can find a list of incompatible cell phone models on these news websites. Users of these devices will need to look into getting a new phone if they want to continue using WhatsApp for messaging and calls.

So if you’re using an older cell phone, it’s time to start considering your options for upgrading to a newer model before January 2024 rolls around. Stay informed and make sure your device is compatible with WhatsApp to avoid any interruptions in your use of the app.

