Which cell phones will not be compatible with WhatsApp in January 2024? – The National

A major change is coming to WhatsApp that could affect millions of users around the world. Starting January 1, 2024, certain cell phone models will no longer be compatible with the popular messaging app.

According to El Nacional and Diario Depor, cell phone users with Samsung, LG, Huawei, and iPhone models will be among those impacted by the change. The Rota WhatsApp Chair has confirmed that WhatsApp will stop working on these cell phones from the start of the new year.

This news has caused concern for many users who rely on WhatsApp as their primary means of communication. With the app being widely used for personal and business purposes, the potential exclusion of certain cell phone models has raised questions about how users will stay connected.

Trome.pe has released a list of cell phone models that will not have the WhatsApp app in 2024, providing users with the information they need to prepare for the upcoming changes. It is recommended that those with affected cell phone models start exploring alternative messaging platforms to ensure they can continue to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues.

As the deadline approaches, it is important for users to stay informed and make the necessary adjustments to their communication strategies. Stay tuned for further updates and information on this significant development in the world of mobile messaging.

