Although the charging power of mobile phones is high nowadays, if the mobile phone is about to run out of power when you go out, and you don’t have a power bank, do you know how to extend the battery life of your mobile phone as much as possible?

A few days ago, based on the database of all devices tested since 2020, including 120 mobile phones, the engineers of the battery department of the evaluation agency DXOMARK listed the power consumption of different functions of the mobile phone.

From the chart, the camera function of the mobile phone is actually the largest power consumer, with an average power consumption of 960 milliamperes per hour, and the second is the game, which consumes 555 milliamperes of power, and requires frequent use of the mobile network+ Satellite navigation and positioning ranks third with a power consumption of 531 mA. Other functions are watching movies, calling, online music playback and standby respectively, and the power consumption is 304, 185, 134, and 16 milliamperes.

Why does the camera function consume so much power? DXOMARK pointed out that the screen was activated to frame the photo. Two or more lens modules are ready to zoom in or zoom out when they are in operation. At the same time, the lens has high requirements on RAM and CPU, and the number of frames is continuously collected in memory to prepare for shooting with the best parameters. The ISP processes these framerates all the time to display a preview that is as close to the final image as possible.

The moment the shutter is pressed, the processor begins to play a major role: through the CPU, ISP and other units, such as: GPU, DSP and NPU, various algorithms are applied to process multiple frames of the image, and intensive and complex calculations are used to switch noise, restore detail, brightness levels and colors for optimal imaging. At the same time, GPS is also storing the location information of the shooting.

This series of power-consuming processes are all completed within a short period of time when the camera is turned on.

