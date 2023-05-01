Anyone who wants to buy a new smartphone from Apple is spoiled for choice. Potential buyers have to choose between seven devices – from the iPhone SE to the 14 Pro Max. A guide.

AWhen Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, there was only one model. Today, Apple is fanning out its product portfolio a little further. In addition to the current generation of devices, there are still some products from the previous year in the in-house shops. Anyone who wants to buy a new iPhone directly from Apple is currently spoiled for choice between seven devices. The most expensive costs four times as much as the cheapest. Which iPhone suits whom, what should you pay attention to?

First, let’s start with what all candidates have in common. They are young and all released in 2021 or 2022. They all support 5G mobile networks and, with the A15 and A16, rely on super-fast processors whose working speed is more than sufficient for almost all smartphone requirements. From this point of view, the third-generation iPhone SE from 2022 is already a good choice. It is the cheapest iPhone in the current range and is therefore the work cell phone for many employees. Prices start from 550 euros.