According to the latest rumors, iPhone 15 may also be without a SIM slot in Europe. Apple already last year in the US has focused on eSIMand in fact the iPhone 14 purchased in America are not equipped with the appropriate slot.

The intentions are therefore to make dematerialized SIMs a standard, but which of the iPhones currently on the market support them?

Apple in the official documentation explains that eSIMs are available on iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr e modelli successivi. The complete list of compatible models is as follows:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE

In Italy they are also very popular among operators, including TIM, Vodafone and WindTre.

To activate, the iPhone must be connected to a WiFi network, otherwise it will not be possible to complete the procedure.

In the long term, Qualcomm is betting on iSIMs with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which aim to retire eSIMs as well. However, Apple’s future is represented by this latest technology which is slowly making its way in Italy as well.