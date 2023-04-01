Home Technology Which iPhones support eSIM? There are many now
Which iPhones support eSIM? There are many now

by admin
According to the latest rumors, iPhone 15 may also be without a SIM slot in Europe. Apple already last year in the US has focused on eSIMand in fact the iPhone 14 purchased in America are not equipped with the appropriate slot.

The intentions are therefore to make dematerialized SIMs a standard, but which of the iPhones currently on the market support them?

Apple in the official documentation explains that eSIMs are available on iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr e modelli successivi. The complete list of compatible models is as follows:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE

In Italy they are also very popular among operators, including TIM, Vodafone and WindTre.

To activate, the iPhone must be connected to a WiFi network, otherwise it will not be possible to complete the procedure.

In the long term, Qualcomm is betting on iSIMs with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which aim to retire eSIMs as well. However, Apple’s future is represented by this latest technology which is slowly making its way in Italy as well.

