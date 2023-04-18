Which is the best party speaker? Soundcore Motion Boom Plus vs. Tribit StormBox Blast

The sun is slowly coming out again and the time for garden parties and barbecues begins.

Besides food and drink, what is part of every good garden party? Right music! Here are some party Bluetooth speakers that will win your favor.

In this article I will compare two larger calibers, the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus and the Tribit StormBox Blast.

Both models cost just under €200 and are full-fledged Bluetooth speakers, which at first glance should not make any major compromises due to the design.

But which speaker is better? The StormBox Blast? Or the well-known Soundcore Motion Boom Plus? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point I would like to thank both Anker and Tribit, who each made the speaker available to me for a test.

Similar design, different weight

At first glance, the design of the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus and the StormBox Blast is quite similar.

Both rely on a kind of tube shape with a large carrying handle on the top. The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is a bit smaller than the Tribit StormBox Blast.

Anker 38,9 x 19,5 x 14,1 cm

Tribit 40,6 x 23 x 16,4 cm

However, the difference in size is not huge. First of all, both have similar portability. However, the weight is a bit surprising.

Anker 2,28 Kg

Tribit 5,45 Kg

At 5.45 kg, the Tribit StormBox Blast is more than twice as heavy! Here I am not sure if this is good or bad. Normally, heavy speakers often have an advantage in terms of sound, but Anker has the edge when it comes to portability.

However, the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus seems almost “empty” in direct comparison. Again, we can argue about whether this is an advantage or a disadvantage.

In terms of processing, both speakers are +- the same.

connectors and battery

There is a big difference when it comes to charging the speakers. The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus uses a USB C port for charging and is said to last up to 20 hours.

The Tribit StormBox Blast, on the other hand, has an integrated power supply. This is connected directly to the power supply via a C8 cable.

Again, we can argue about which is more comfortable here. Charging on a USB-C power supply or an integrated power supply.

In addition to the charging port, both speakers have an AUX input (3.5mm) and a USB output to charge your smartphone in an emergency.

With the Tribit we have a USB C port, with the Anker a USB A output.

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has a 13400 mAh battery capacity, the Tribit StormBox Blast 19800 mAh.

App against lights

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has app support. The app allows you to adjust the sound of the speaker a little further according to your wishes.

You can also pair the Motion Boom Plus with other Party Cast 2.0-capable models from Anker.

The StormBox Blast does not offer app support. For this purpose, various LEDs are embedded in the speaker, which can flash in various modes to match the music. A funny gimmick, which I would probably switch off though.

Who sounds better?

Let’s get to the most exciting question, which speaker sounds better? Basically, both speakers sound very good, but there are differences!

Want the short form, the Tribit StormBox Blast sounds better.

Bass

Both speakers deliver a good and rich bass, even at higher volumes. But there are differences in the details.

The Tribit StormBox Blast undoubtedly has the bass with the better depth. It is quite clear that there is more “impact” behind every bass hit here. The bass sounds richer, stronger and more valuable here.

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has a bit more “upper bass” (kick bass) and generally has good bass as well. If you only listen to the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus individually, you won’t miss anything here.

But in a direct comparison, the Tribt plays a class higher with the bass! This simply has more mass and power, as if the more than twice as high weight in the bass would be directly reflected here.

Info: I had Bass UP active with the Anker speaker, just like with the Tribit XBass.

highs and mids

It gets a bit more difficult with the highs and mids, because it also depends on your taste!

Quickly summarized, the Tribit has the higher highs, the Anker the better mids.

The Tribit has a bit more brilliance in the upper highs, but sounds a bit thinner and more distant in the mids.

The anchor, on the other hand, plays a bit more directly and sometimes full-bodied, but again lacks brilliance in the upper heights.

So I might like the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus for voice a little better, but overall I see the StormBox Blast ahead.

volume

Of course, a party loudspeaker must also be really loud. I measured the volume of both loudspeakers during the song The One by Rea Garvey at a distance of 60 cm.

I’m giving the average high volume in the chorus here. Strictly speaking, I give two values, 100% volume and the volume up to which the sound remains “good”.

From about 80% of the volume, the sound tilts a bit with both speakers. Above all, the bass is noticeably reduced here.

Anker – 95 db Max – 91,6 empfohlenes Max

Tribit – 94,1 db Max – 90,9 empfohlenes Max

Both speakers can get really loud! But the anchor can be a touch louder again. The difference 95 db to 94.1 db is not huge, but you don’t want to use both speakers at this volume anyway.

Especially the armature reduces its bass extremely at this level. The Tribit throttles a little differently. The throttling of the bass is felt to be a little “harder” here. With the anchor, the bass slowly decreases from about 60% volume with increasing volume. The Tribit has a slightly harder tipping point at about 80-90% volume.

Still, the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has a bit more “peek” volume, but the StormBox Blast keeps slightly better sound quality at high volume.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a good party bluetooth speaker? Then you’ve come to the right place. Both the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus and the Tribit StormBox Blast are highly recommended.

However, which one is better?

If you are looking for a loudspeaker that is as light as possible and particularly portable, then take the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus. This is a bit more compact, significantly lighter and can be “hanged around”.

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus continues to have a very strong sound.

However, for you the weight is secondary, then take the Tribit StormBox Blast. The StormBox Blast is simply the better speaker in terms of sound. Above all, the StormBox Blast has better bass. This one has more depth and more mass. But the highs are a bit more brilliant and clearer than with Anker.

The differences are not huge! But in a direct comparison it’s audible.

I would probably buy the Tribit StormBox Blast for the higher quality sound, given that both speakers cost about the same.