Home Technology Which laptops to choose in 2022?Lazy bag from NT$150,000 to 30,000, 8 laptops for you to choose from, high-efficiency models for text, entertainment, and gaming (MSI, HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo) – Otter Girl
Technology

Which laptops to choose in 2022?Lazy bag from NT$150,000 to 30,000, 8 laptops for you to choose from, high-efficiency models for text, entertainment, and gaming (MSI, HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo) – Otter Girl

by admin
Which laptops to choose in 2022?Lazy bag from NT$150,000 to 30,000, 8 laptops for you to choose from, high-efficiency models for text, entertainment, and gaming (MSI, HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo) – Otter Girl

Double 11 is coming! Those who plan to take advantage of the discount to buy laptops raise their hands and shout right! Want to buy but don’t know which one to choose, here are eight hot-selling models, including MSI, HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and organize them for everyone~ 0:00 2022 30,000 Laptop Lazy Pack 1:12 MSI Modern 15 ｜Intel 11th Gen i5 Processor within 20,000 2:02 HP 15S｜Intel 12th Gen Processor Edition x AMD 5th Gen Ryzen 3 Edition 2:54 Acer Swift X｜AMD 5th Gen Ryzen 5 x GTX™ 1650 Exclusive Display 3:53 Acer Swift 5｜Ultra thin and light 2-in-1 x Touch screen 4:55 ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED｜Large OLED screen 0.2ms response speed 6:23 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i｜Intel 12th Gen processor x RTX 3050 Ti independent display 7:24 ASUS Vivobook S14｜Intel 12th generation processor x 16:10 aspect ratio screen 8:28 MSI Katana GF66｜Intel 11th generation i5 efficient processor x 1TB capacity 9:30 Please look forward to 3- 50,000 laptop prizes![Production Team]Planning: Ping Script: Ping Photography: Senior Editing: Senior Subtitle: Senior Planning Cooperation: Alice Producer: Haruko, Ethan, Gao Xiaoyu

See also  "Double 11" has a hot start! 130 live broadcast rooms pre-sale exceeded 10 million Luo Yonghao Taobao live broadcast debut_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

ASRock announces Z790 PG SONIC co-branded motherboard with...

More and more videos in online advertising in...

Dallas Fuel is the 2022 Overwatch League Champion...

Opyn brings “buy now pay later” to Italy...

Overwatch 2’s next hero will be Ramatra –...

What is Mastodon and why it is considered...

Is there a skill in staying in beauty?Research:...

Science (with lowercase) between Socrates and Gorgias

PS5 Slim will be released in the third...

Science (with lowercase) between Socrates and Gorgias

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy