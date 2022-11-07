Double 11 is coming! Those who plan to take advantage of the discount to buy laptops raise their hands and shout right! Want to buy but don’t know which one to choose, here are eight hot-selling models, including MSI, HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and organize them for everyone~ 0:00 2022 30,000 Laptop Lazy Pack 1:12 MSI Modern 15 ｜Intel 11th Gen i5 Processor within 20,000 2:02 HP 15S｜Intel 12th Gen Processor Edition x AMD 5th Gen Ryzen 3 Edition 2:54 Acer Swift X｜AMD 5th Gen Ryzen 5 x GTX™ 1650 Exclusive Display 3:53 Acer Swift 5｜Ultra thin and light 2-in-1 x Touch screen 4:55 ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED｜Large OLED screen 0.2ms response speed 6:23 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i｜Intel 12th Gen processor x RTX 3050 Ti independent display 7:24 ASUS Vivobook S14｜Intel 12th generation processor x 16:10 aspect ratio screen 8:28 MSI Katana GF66｜Intel 11th generation i5 efficient processor x 1TB capacity 9:30 Please look forward to 3- 50,000 laptop prizes![Production Team]Planning: Ping Script: Ping Photography: Senior Editing: Senior Subtitle: Senior Planning Cooperation: Alice Producer: Haruko, Ethan, Gao Xiaoyu