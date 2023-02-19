Which one should I choose between iPad Air 5 and iPad 10? 5 points of analysis and reference

For many friends who want to buy an iPad, the clearly positioned iPad Pro and iPad mini can be said to have no major doubts in the selection of models, and they can probably concentrate on budget and capacity measurement and decide what they want. What color and how to buy it. However, they are both 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 and iPad 10. The selection of these two models makes it difficult for everyone who wants an “all-round” tablet that can watch dramas, do homework, and play games. In particular, both iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 support the latest iOS operating system, Apple Pencil and external keyboards, and various app downloads from the App Store, so let’s take a brief look at the differences between the two!

Design and Appearance

I just mentioned that both iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 are 10.9 inches, but in terms of weight, the iPad Air 5 WiFi version is 461g / LTE version is 462g, and the iPad 10 WiFi version is 477g / LTE version is 481g.The body thickness of the iPad Air 5 is 6.1mm, and that of the iPad 10 is 7mm, so Overall, the iPad Air 5 is still a little lighter than the iPad 10.

In terms of borders, the iPad Air 5 is also a bit narrower than the iPad 10.

Another color, iPad Air 5 has 5 colors of space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue, while iPad 10 has 4 colors of silver, red, blue and yellow. The color styles of the two are also quite different.

the screen

Although both screens are 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screens, the iPad 10 uses the sRGB color gamut and 8-bit color depth, with a total of about 16.7 million colors. The iPad Air 5 uses the P3 wide color gamut and 10-bit color depth, which can display 1.07 billion colors, that is iPad Air 5 The colors that can be displayed are much more than those of the iPad 10. When watching dramas and viewing photos,Color rendering will be more natural and more details can be seen.

In addition, the iPad Air 5 has an anti-reflective coating, but the iPad 10 does not, so the iPad 10 will be more prone to reflection problems than iPad Air 5。

Potency and Performance

Of course, the biggest difference between iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 is the processor. The iPad Air 5 is equipped with an M1 processor, while the iPad 10 uses an A14 processor. Although there is not much difference in the experience of watching dramas and paperwork processing, it also means iPad 10 will not support iPadOS 16’s “front-screen scheduling”Multitasking feature where multiple windows are arranged together on the screen.

Apple Pencil

In addition to the differences mentioned above, the iPad Air 5 supports the second generation of Apple Pencil, which can be paired and charged wirelessly, and can also be magnetically attached to the iPad Air 5. The iPad 10 supports the first-generation Apple Pencil. Users need to pair and charge it through the USB-C to Apple Pencil adapter included with the Apple Pencil.

capacity and price

Both iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 are available in 64GB and 256GB capacity, as well as WiFi and LTE versions. In terms of price, iPad Air 5 64GB WiFi NT$19,900 / 256GB WiFi $24,900, 64GB LTE version $24,900 / 256GB LTE version $29,900.

iPad 10 64GB WiFi NT$14,900 / 256GB WiFi $19,900 ，64GB LTE 版 $19,900 / 256GB LTE 版 $24,900。

There is a $5,000 difference between the iPad Air 5 and the iPad 10 in each specification.

in conclusion

Therefore, you can evaluate the price difference of $5,000 between iPad Air 5 and iPad 10, whether you will mind the degree of reflection in the sun, the front-screen scheduling function of the multitasking window, Apple Pencil pairing and wireless charging and other functions before making a decision!