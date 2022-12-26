Cooling manufacturer DEEPCOOL Kyushu Fengshen, this time launched the AG620 air-cooled new series, which is also the twin brother of the AK620. With 6 heat pipes, double towers and 2 hydraulic bearing 120mm fans, the fan speed is 300~1850RPM, the airflow is 67.88 CFM, the wind pressure is 2.04 mmAq, and the noise value is lower than 29.4dBA. At the same time, it has 3 specifications—AG620, AG620 ARGB, and AG620 WH ARGB. The only difference between the three is whether there is lighting effect and color. The specifications are exactly the same. The eye-catching white, ARGB and anti-gravity design are absolutely eye-catching when lying down or standing upright. !

Specification

CPU pin: LGA2066 / 2011-v3 / 2011 / 1700 / 1200 / 1151 / 1150 / 1155, AMD AM5 / AM4

Dimensions (LxWxH): 129 x 136 x 157mm

Fan Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mm

Fan speed: 300-1850 RPM (PWM) ± 10%

Fan Air Volume: 67.88 CFM (Max)

Fan pressure: 2.04 mmAq

Fan noise: ≦29.4 dBA

Fan connection interface: 4-Pin PWM / 3-Pin ARGB

Product Warranty: 3-year Warranty for the purchase of Videocom

White twin towers AG620 out of the box

The AG620 unpacked this time adopts a double-tower symmetrical design. The overall size is 129 x 136 x 157mm. It has good air volume and air pressure. The maximum speed is 1850 RPM, and the noise is suppressed at 29 dBA. Both ARGB models also have ARGB Lighting effect and support motherboard lighting synchronization system, if you don’t like ARGB, there is also a general matte version for you to choose. According to the specifications, six 6mm copper heat pipes and two 120mm fans are provided, and the maximum heat dissipation power consumption is 260W.



→ Three types of AG620.

Inside, there are multi-platform buckles, serial cables and thermal paste. It supports INTEL LGA1700 and AMD AM5 platforms, and the improved metal backplane and adapter frame make installation easier.



→ Contents.





→ AG620 WH ARGB (left), AG620 ARGB (middle), AG620 (right).

AG620 supports the latest INTEL LGA1700 and AMD AM5 platforms. Taking the most popular white color as an example, you can choose the same white hardware for theme matching according to your needs. The top 6 heat pipes on the top are also sprayed with white. Only 157mm so it is compatible with most cases.

The AG620 tower has a U-shaped structure for heat dissipation. It adopts Kyushu Fengshen’s own symmetrical fin matrix design and ARGB fans are embedded on both sides. The two 120mm fans are installed in a sandwich style. The fans are fixed by wire hooks and no tools are required for installation. There are 6 exposed heat pipes on the top, which the official said also improves the internal permeability and stability of the heat pipe. At the rear, you can see the special arrangement of the cooling fins that do not cut hands, which is actually the grid-shaped LOGO element of Kyushu Fengshen.



→ Let’s take the most popular white as the protagonist!



→ Heat pipe and Kyushu Fengshen brand new LOGO.



→ Lattice cooling fins.

The fan has already been installed with a buckle, which can be easily embedded on the cooling tower, and the fan provides a PWM 4pin and a dedicated RGB 3pin connector, which need to be connected in series with the included adapter cable. In addition, the included fan speed is 300~1850 RPM (PWM) ± 10%, air volume 67.88 CFM, air pressure 2.04 mmAq, noise ≦ 29.4 dBA, bringing good cooling airflow and quiet effect.



→ The buckle is pre-installed.



→ The buckle is anti-drop type, I like this design quite a lot.



→ Fan.

Let’s look at the bottom design of AG620, the contact surface is made of pure copper plating, the base is slightly raised, and the pressure of the buckle can make the fit tighter, and there are 6 copper heat pipes running through the two towers and the central copper bottom, the copper bottom There are anti-scratch stickers, please remember to tear off before installation.



→ 6 heat pipes, also painted white.



→ Anti-oxidation sticker on the bottom.



→ Pure copper plated base.

Thermal installation test

AG620 supports both AMD and INTEL platforms. This time, I chose to use ASROCK Z790 STEEL LEGEND WIFI for testing. First, install the INTEL special backplane and lock the base screws, then put the mounting brackets on both sides, and fix them with four screws on the top. After putting the tower on, you need to remove the fan first, and fix the screw holes on the corresponding sides of the radiator.



→ Install the adapter bracket.



→ You need to remove the fan before turning the screws.

When installing, it is recommended to install the memory first, otherwise it will be troublesome to install the memory after the tower is scattered. Also, be careful not to buy a memory that is too high. The height of the memory in the picture is 34.9mm, which is very compact.



→ The distance between the memory and the tower is shown in the figure.

The fan provides a PWM 4pin and a dedicated RGB 3pin connector, which need to be connected in series with the attached adapter cable.



→ Connect the fans in series.



→ After serial connection, it is recommended to plug in the CPU fan for power supply.

testing platform

CPU: Intel i7-13700K

CASE: 1ST PLAYER SP7

CPU Cooler: DeepCool AG620 WH ARGB

RAM: Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 16GBx2

MB: ASROCK Z790 STEEL LEGEND WIFI

VGA: NVDIA RTX 3070

SSD: PLEXTOR M9PeGN 512GB

PSU: Fractal Design Ion Gold 850W

OS: Windows 11

Then put it into the 1st Player SP7 test case, with the officially recommended i7 – 13700K and Z790, simulate the general installed machine using upright operation, and test the anti-gravity design. The fan operates with the preset fan curve, manually overclocking the P core to 5.3 GHz, and the E core to 4.2 GHz. The heat dissipation is carried out by using the AIDA64-CPU, R23 with a lower load and close to daily use, and Fire Strike that simulates the running conditions of the game. test.

With the officially recommended i7 – 13700K is still completely suppressed under the above conditions, and the temperature of all projects does not exceed 90 degrees. The editor also tried to test the AIDA64-FPU extreme project. After all, the AG620 is a twin-tower specification air-cooled, used to suppress AIDA 64 – When the FPU is used, the power consumption will exceed 200W. It is not fair to the 13700K specification, and it will still easily break Baidu. The editor did not put it up for players’ reference.



→ AG620 heat dissipation test.

Summarize

DEEPCOOL AG620 This twin-tower radiator has a good overall design and heat dissipation capability. Three versions are available to meet the preferences of various players. If you don’t like light pollution, you can choose the matte version. If you like RGB, you can choose the ARGB version. The super popular white nowadays. The AG620 is equipped with dual 120mm fans at an entry-level price. In terms of heat dissipation, the AG620 is equipped with the officially recommended i7-13700K installed in the chassis for testing. The overall test is also controlled below 90 degrees, which shows the heat dissipation capacity.

The price of DEEPCOOL AG620 in Taiwan is NT$ 1,390, NT$ 1,490 and NT$ 1,590 according to whether it has light or not, and NT$ 1,590, giving players new choices of twin towers, ARGB and white under the same entry price.