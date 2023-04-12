Powercolor released the “Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound” Hellhound graphics card in December last year, and yesterday Powercolor posted a photo of the “RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition” white Hellhound graphics card on Twitter.

In the tweet, Powercolor also announced that the white display card will be officially unveiled today. If players are interested, you can look forward to the official website information! But the author is looking forward to whether Powercolor will also launch the same cherry blossom version of the RX 6650XT Hellhound White graphics card this time.

Its striking white design and cutting-edge technology will deliver unmatched performance and style. Get ready for the big reveal. Coming soon!❄️❄️

Spectral White awaits you… 11th of April!#PowerColor #SpectralWhite #Hellhound #RX7900XTX #whitepcbuild pic.twitter.com/f6ji4VlUx3 — PowerColor (@PowerColor) April 10, 2023

