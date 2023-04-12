Home Technology White card option plus Powercolor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition coming soon
White card option plus Powercolor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition coming soon

White card option plus Powercolor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition coming soon

Powercolor released the “Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound” Hellhound graphics card in December last year, and yesterday Powercolor posted a photo of the “RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition” white Hellhound graphics card on Twitter.

In the tweet, Powercolor also announced that the white display card will be officially unveiled today. If players are interested, you can look forward to the official website information! But the author is looking forward to whether Powercolor will also launch the same cherry blossom version of the RX 6650XT Hellhound White graphics card this time.

