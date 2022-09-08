One of the best controllers on the market is undoubtedlyXbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.A highly customizable and first-class controller that has virtually“Up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life”。

After a lengthy video and image leak, Microsoft has now announced a white version of the controller for a lower price of $129.99 (vs. $179.99), launching on September 21st.It’s the exact same controller but lacks the extra interchangeable elements and carrying case, hence the nameXbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core。

But that’s not all good news from Microsoft about the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, you’ll be able to buy the controller in (almost) any color you want, as it will be included in the Xbox Design Lab. Maybe something to treat yourself with?

Check out the video below for the Xbox Design Lab trailer for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. will you get one?