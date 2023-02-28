ASUS launched a new panoramic case TUF Gaming GT502 last year, and after players frantically knocked bowls, the white TUF Gaming GT502 is finally launched in Taiwan! For players who want to assemble a white ASUS Faith console, there is finally a suitable style to choose from.

Recently, the TUF Gaming series has also launched a new high-wattage power supply – TUF Gaming 1000W Gold, which uses military-standard materials to provide stable output, 10-year warranty, and complies with ATX 3.0 certification. It has a 600W 12VHPWR cable and is equipped with RTX 40 series graphics cards do not need to use adapter cables.

TUF Gaming GT502 White Unboxing

First of all, we can see the white TUF Gaming GT502 chassis. Under the panoramic design, the common front and side double-sided tempered glass is used. The interior is designed with left and right compartments, which can display the motherboard, graphics card, fan and other hardware to the greatest extent. Since the front side of the main compartment is made of tempered glass, the I/O is designed on the side of the front glass, providing USB 3.2 Gen1 x2, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C, headset/microphone jack and LED control buttons.



→ TUF Gaming GT502 Case.



→ The front glass side panel is fixed by snap, and the side is also fixed by snap, but the side panel can only be opened by pressing the rear button to unlock it.



→ Previous I/O overview.

The TUF Gaming series cases have some more military-style designs, such as the embossed logo on the front and the words printed on the back panel. Also replace it with silver fabric to match the color matching.



→A list of the front appearance of the case.



→ There are words printed on the back panel of the case.



→ There are two cloth handles on the top of the case.

The main subdivision part can support the installation of the largest ATX motherboard, and provides 8 expansion slots at the rear, and provides a 3-slot vertical adapter frame, which can replace 6 slots with 3 vertical slots to realize the vertical installation of the graphics card, and The graphics card support frame given in the accessories has 2 medium-height support modules, which can meet the two modes of horizontal insertion and vertical insertion.



→Schematic diagram of motherboard installation.



→The graphics card is installed horizontally, with a straight support head graphics card bracket.



→The graphics card is installed upright, with a 90-degree support head graphics card bracket.

In the heat dissipation part, since the front is full of tempered glass, fans cannot be installed in the front. Three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans are provided at the top and bottom, and the rear fan installation only supports 120mm fan installation. You can install three 120mm fans, and one 120mm fan can be installed at the rear. There is a high ceiling design on the top of the case, and it is not a problem to install a 360 water-cooled radiator on the top and side.



→There are fan installation positions on the top, bottom, rear and side of the motherboard.



→ Both the lower and upper fan installation positions are designed with modular brackets and equipped with dust-proof filters.



→The upper installation position adopts a high design, and the common thin-row integrated water-cooled radiator is installed, and there is still room to adjust the wires above the motherboard.



→Three fans can be installed in the side fan mounting position, and TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB fans also have a white version that can be used for installation.

The rear space is actually the same as that printed on the metal back panel. There is a 3.5-inch compatible 2.5-inch hard disk bracket in the lower left corner, and three 3.5-inch compatible 2.5-inch hard disks are pre-installed on the side fan mounting position The fixing plate, these three brackets can be fixed at any 120 fan installation position, so the installation has great flexibility, and the lower right corner is the power supply installation position, which supports the installation of 200 mm large-size power supply, and there are other Fan bracket, can install 3 120 mm fans or 2 140 mm fans.



→A glance at the space behind the case. There is a modular fan mounting bracket on the upper half. If the player does not want to install the water cooling radiator in the main compartment, he can install it behind the case.



→The 3.5-inch storage device bracket on the lower left corner.



→Three 3.5-inch compatible 2.5-inch storage device brackets are pre-installed on the fan mounting position on the side of the motherboard.



→The lower right corner is the installation position of the power supply, the installation space is very ample, and there is a space for hidden wires below.



→ There is a lot of space at the rear of the case for cable management, and there are also Velcro straps and disposable straps available in the accessories.

TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Unboxing

The power supply used for this installation is ASUS’s new TUF Gaming 1000W Gold power supply, which is designed with military-grade TUF components to provide stable and long-lasting life, and has passed 80 Plus Gold certification and ATX 3.0 certification. It can meet the power requirements of RTX 40 series graphics cards and multi-core processors, and provides a 10-year warranty, giving gamers a safe and reliable choice.



→ TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Power Supply Case.



→ There are 80 Plus Gold certification mark, ATX 3.0 certification icon and 10-year warranty icon on the package.



→ TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Power Supply.

The design of TUF Gaming 1000W Gold power supply adopts a fully modular design, and the wire part is made of all-black soft wire. Although it is not a braided wire, it will have a good visual effect with a little tidying up. It is easier to install than common flat wires, and the wire part is given 1 piece of 20+4 pin, 2 pieces of 4+4 pin, 1 piece of 16 pin, 2 pieces of 6+2 pin, 1 piece of double 6+2 pin, and 1 piece of double SATA, 1 3 SATA and 1 4 Big 4 Pin.



→List of power supplies and accessories.



→The wire part is a soft wire, and the visual effect is similar to a braided wire.



→ PCIe cables, from left to right are two 8-pin to 6+2-pin cables, one 16-pin to two 6+2-pin and one 16-pin to 16-pin.

Inside the power supply, a 135mm 9-blade axial fan is used. The axial design can effectively concentrate the air flow and provide a good heat dissipation effect for components. Double ball bearings are used inside to greatly increase the life of the fan.



→ 135mm axial fan.



→ Double ball bearings. (ASUS official diagram)

In addition, the PCB part has an additional protective coating, which can protect against humid environment or dust accumulated after long-term use, so that the power supply can be used more safely, but it is recommended for players if there is really a lot of dust accumulation , Regular cleaning can also avoid hardware failures caused by dust.



→The internal view of the power supply, some areas have heat sinks.

Summarize

TUF Gaming brings the white TUF Gaming GT502 this time, so that players who want to install an all-white console have one more case to choose from, and the TUF Gaming TF120 ARGB fan also has an all-white style, which is very suitable for matching directly as a whole set.

The case itself is spacious. Compared with other panoramic cases, there is an additional fan mounting bracket at the rear of the case, allowing players to have more matching options for assembly. There are also 3 storage device mounting brackets that use 120 The fan is fixed, so even if you want to install a fan on the side, you can also install the mounting bracket to other fan installation positions for use.

The new TUF Gaming 1000W Gold power supply provides flexible cables like braided cables, and has 12VHPWR 16 Pin straight-out cables. What’s more special is that it also provides 16 Pin pairs of double 6+2 Pin cables. It is also easy to deal with the need to use more than two 6+2 Pins. Compared with ROG THOR II, TUF Gaming 1000W Gold power supply will be a good choice at a reasonable price.