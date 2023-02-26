If you thought OpenAI was the tech company of 2023 so far, then write down these two names: Dario and Daniela Amodei, two Italian-American brothers from San Francisco who, after leaving Open AI, founded Anthropic at the beginning of 2021, the most promising startup at least according to Google which has just invested about 300 million dollars in it, for its intelligent chatbot from name Claude. Objective: to defeat the competition from Microsoft, which in turn has just invested 10 billion dollars in ChatGpt.

Emotions, lies, mistakes: the double life of Bing news/chi_sono_daniela_e_dario_amodei_gli_italoamericani_che_sfidano_chatgpt-389513289/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_389513628&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

His, Dario Amodei CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, according to his LinkedIn profile, he studied physics with a keen interest in the functioning of the brain in the most highly rated American universities. His doctoral thesis at Princeton earned him the Hertz Foundation award. He worked for Google Brain and Baidu (the Chinese version of Google) where he developed Deep Speech 2, a human language understanding system awarded as one of the frontier technologies in 2016 at MIT in Boston. He has published papers considered milestones in the new artificial intelligence industry, starting with Concrete problems in AI Safety. And above all, he worked for about 4 years in OpenAI as vice president of research.

Lei, Daniela Amodei co-founder and president of Anthropic, and sister of Darius. She previously worked for about five years at Stripe, and as a congressional staffer. With a past in OpenAi as VP of security and policy. The two brothers have always moved in tandem, giving joint interviews, in short, they are each other’s shoulder. Their startup today has a total value of $5 billion.

Tutorial Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning: minimum glossary to understand AI by Francesco Marino

February 11, 2023



Claude VS ChatGTP?

But let’s start from the origins. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence research and security startup, founded by Dario and Daniela Amodei in the midst of the pandemic in early 2021 in San Francisco, California.

The case: in 2020 a group of engineers (about a dozen) expert in AI led by Amodei leaves OpenAi slamming the door following a disagreement with top management strategies. The question? The fear that Microsoft’s first investment (dating back to 2020) in OpenAi would have directed the company towards a more commercial path, moving it away from its original mission, the security of generative AI. In just one year, Anthropic has developed an intelligent chatbot called Claudewhich can compete with ChatGpt, although it has not yet been made accessible to the general public.

The guide Come on ChatGpt by Pier Luigi Pisa

February 20, 2023



Google’s move

Last week, Google decided to invest $300 million in Anthropic. The Mountain View company will receive a 10% stake in Anthropic as part of the deal. In the same deal, Anthropic will also acquire cloud computing resources through a partnership with Google Cloud as a preferred provider. Even before Google’s intervention, Anthropic had obtained a financing round of more than 700 million dollars (undisclosed).

The AI ​​startup as we know it is hard at work developing Claude, the general purpose AI chatbot. Claude hasn’t been publicly released yet but has the potential to beat OpenAI’s ChatGPT competition. Anthropic launched a limited test of Claude in January and plans to share it with a wider audience soon.

“We are partnering with Google Cloud to support the next phase of Anthropic, where we will deploy our AI systems to a larger group of people,” it said in a statement. Dario Amodei. “This partnership gives us the performance and scalability of cloud infrastructure we need.” He added, “We are eager to use the Google Cloud infrastructure to build reliable, interpretable and drivable AI systems.”

Anthropic focuses primarily on AI security, so much so that it defines itself as an artificial intelligence research and security company, and focuses its research on what it calls “Constitutional AI”. With the latter, he writes on his website, “we demonstrate that language models can learn to follow a set of simple natural language principles through self-improvement, and we use this new method to train more effective assistants.”

The Italian-American is concerned about the entry of artificial intelligence into our society and its unregulated use. The feeling is that he wants to entrust generative AI systems with an ethical imprint.

It seems quite clear that in the coming months there will be a clash between Big Tech in the so-called generative artificial intelligence sector.