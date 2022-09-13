Karim Benzemathe striker of Real Madrid and the French national team, is the best footballer in the world. Stronger than Messiwinner of the last Golden Ball, and of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This time the votes of France Football have little to do with it. The special ranking was drawn up by EA Sportsthe brand of the American Electronic Arts that produces Fifa, one of the most famous football video games in the world: the latest edition, Fifa 23, is out next September 30th.

In the EA Sports list, the result of the scores of the players on very specific parameters, such as ball control and dribbling, there are no Italian players.

The top five players they have the same overall score, 91, but EA Sports has decided to crown Benzema, giving him the first place. The Real Madrid striker, great protagonist of the Champions League won by the team coached by Ancelotti last May, is one of the biggest favorites to win the Golden Ball.

EA Sports brings together the player statistics – often the subject of debate among gamers – based on the performance of the season prior to the game’s release, in this case 2021-2022.

Compared to the Fifa 22 ranking, Messi (-2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (-1) lose positions. They now occupy the fifth and eighth place respectively.

The player who has earned the most positions, on the other hand, with an overall score of 89, e Sadio Mané. The striker who recently moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is in 13th place.

The strongest goalkeeper, according to EA Sports, is the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, which rises one step – compared to Fifa 22 – to ninth place. Below him, another extreme defender: Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich, a new entry in tenth place.

The new phenomenon of world football, the striker Erling Haaland of Manchester City, he entered this dream squad for the broken of the cap: despite his nose for goal and his extraordinary athletic skills, he occupies the twenty-first place in the standings. Considering his young age, he will have plenty of time to climb it.

Here is the full list:

1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 91

2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 91

3. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) – 91

4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 91

5. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 91

6. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 90

7. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90

8. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – 90

9. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 90

10. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Monaco) – 90

11. Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) – 89

12. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89

13. Sadio Mane (Bayern Monaco) – 89

14. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Monaco) – 89

15. Casemiro (Manchester United) – 89

16. Alisson (Liverpool) – 89

17. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) – 89

18. Ederson (Manchester City) – 89

19. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) –

20. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) – 89

21. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 88

22. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – 88

23. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) – 88