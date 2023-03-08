For twenty years, the non-profit association GammaDonna has been an important point of reference for female entrepreneurship in Italy.

GammaDonna, with its professional scouting activity, has chosen, trained, encouraged and put together a network of women united by innovative ideas. Women who with their ability to innovate contribute to the economic and social renewal of the country.

On the occasion of 8 March, International Women’s Rights Day, the association has released a series of mini docs that tell the extraordinary stories of innovation of 18 Italian entrepreneurs who reached the Final of the GammaDonna Award in the last 3 years.

Here is the link to the 18 videos with the stories of female entrepreneurs

Some people created the deep internet and monitor the depths of the oceans; those who create compact satellites to make space more accessible and a viable alternative to the planet’s limited resources: women who have literally looked beyond borders.

Chiara Petrioli of WSense, the Roman deep-tech that created the internet of the abyss

And then there are those who have “normalized” the issue of mental health by ironically ferrying psychological therapy into the digital world, starting a huge social debate on its importance, both in communities and in the Government.

There are also those who have transformed the small village laundry into a leading company in the aerospace decontamination sector and those who have recovered the family business from oblivion by relaunching two centuries of history: a sign that even in a world predominantly male corporate, women can affect significant changes.

And there are still women who have transformed industrial processes: like those who build houses using waste from the rice industry; who has created an e-commerce platform to bring the excellence of Made in Italy craftsmanship abroad; who managed to make even the world of fruit and vegetables and peasant culture “sexy”.

Tiziana Monterisi of Ricehouse, the B-Corp that transforms rice processing waste into high-performance resources for the building industry

And then the women of STEM, who emerge in activities for a long time characterized by gender stereotypes on the (missing) female scientific talents: those who have given birth to the largest tech community in the world of programmers, IT professionals and companies and those who have patented a fluidic system that allows you to recreate a living organ in the laboratory on which to test drugs and therapies.

Sara Santori of Conceria Nuvolari, the innovative SME that revolutionizes the world of tanning

GammaDonna collects stories of women and innovation in very different sectors, but with a common goal: to make the economy more sustainable and inclusive, introducing innovation in business and business management. They are women who have been able to transform life’s difficulties into opportunities, even surpassing the concept of resilience.

As the mathematician and statistician Nassim Taleb would say: the key to everything is antifragility. We know that our human condition exposes us to the risk of unexpected, uncontrollable events. But uncertainty is not a source of danger from which to defend ourselves: it is rather the advantage we can draw from the volatility of disorder, the way we can transform our mistakes into resources.

Chiara Russo of Codemotion, the international tech community of programmers, IT professionals and companies

GammaDonna for March 8 really invites you to be antifragile in every area of ​​personal life, but also professional: in medicine, architecture, technology, information, economics.

And this is the focus of the 2023 edition of the GammaDonna Award for innovative female entrepreneurship. Applications to find the next antifragile women will be open at the end of March. Not just an award, but a real path of enhancement, empowerment and acceleration of female entrepreneurship, which will bring the stories of the finalists to the prestigious stage of the Italian Tech Week, the largest Italian event on technology, held at the end next September at OGR Turin.