Pablo Xavier is 31 years old and is the author of the (fake) photo of Bergoglio he wears a flashy white duvet.

The boy grew up in a Catholic family. And when he realized that his image of him was mistaken for real, on social media, he felt guilty. “Because many – he said – were using it to attack the pontiff’s alleged crazy spending”.

The Pope with the duvet is only part of the story. Never as in this case, in fact, is it important to know who is behind this viral content.

Pablo Xavier is neither a designer nor a copywriter. He is a construction worker who lives and works in Chicago, in the United States. He first used Midjourney – the popular generative AI that produces images from text – last November, when his brother died.

“That’s how I started, to ease the pain,” Pablo Xavier told BuzzFeed News, refusing to specify his last name after fake images of Bergoglio became popular. “I created new photos of my brother, since he was gone – added the boy – and I fell in love with this artificial intelligence”.

“I usually try to create fun things – said Pablo Xavier – I dedicate myself to psychedelic art”.

Is exactly thus the image of the Pope was born, with a little help: “After taking hallucinogenic mushrooms, an idea came to me: to be the Pope. And from that moment it was a flood: the Pope with a Balenciaga quilted jacket, with a Moncler, strolling through the streets of Rome and Paris. Stuff like that.”

Then Pablo Xavier posted the Pope with the duvet on Reddit. Before he was overwhelmed by likes and after has been suspended by the community moderators.

The story of Pablo Xavier confirms at least two things:

1) It doesn’t matter how powerful generative AI is. The idea, human creativity, is (still) fundamental. The Pope on a tricycle, or on horseback, or in an astronaut suit, probably wouldn’t have gone viral in the same way.

2) Generative AI, with its text commands that don’t require the skills of a programmer, is making photography, and more generally art, more accessible even to those who do not have a real talentin the traditional sense of the term. Just as music software, samplers and digital instruments have allowed (almost) anyone to create potential hits.

As expected, many have tried to exploit the trail left by Pablo Xavier with his viral photo.

Among these is a young Italian professional, Charles Munarettowhich has racked up nearly a million views on TikTok with one video it strings together false shots of Bergoglio in the disco. These too created with Midjourney. These are also realistic.

Carlo has a degree in Dams and graduated from the Holden school in digital storytelling. It is the perfect example of those who thrive on creativity and use the new generative AI as a tool for realizing one’s ideas. “I have a communication studio – he told us – and I happen to use Midjourney as a source of inspiration or to create content as an alternative to stock content”.

Munaretto defines himself as a prompt designer. The prompt artists/engineers are new professional figures: through textual instructions – called ‘prompts’ – they are able to realize what they have in mind, but also what potential customers want.

“The idea of ​​making the Pope dance comes from one of the principles at the base of irony, that is contrast. I wanted to put him in an anomalous situation – Munaretto explained -. I also created other images of the pontiff for which I asked myself questions, whether to publish them or not, and I have not yet found the answers. On the other hand, there was nothing wrong with dancing after all, I thought it wouldn’t create a big scandal. It would have been ironic without being vulgar.”

Munaretto created the photos of the Pope in a short time, but to produce the images with Midjourney still requires a certain effort. “It’s easy – she says – but maybe for me who has been spending 10 hours a week on this platform for three months. Instead many people say to me: ‘But how do you do it? I can not’. It can be easy but not so immediate, actually”.