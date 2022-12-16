Andrea Stroppa is 28 years old and is a cyber security expert.

“I don’t consider myself a talent,” Stroppa told a Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies, but in reality the boy – in the field of computer security – is among the brightest young people in our country. Good enough to get the attention of Elon Musk.

From Italy, Stroppa is working with a Twitter team to fix the problems related to child pornography hiding on Twitterand which – according to what Stroppa declares – has never been uprooted by those who managed the security of the platform before the advent of Musk.

For this reason, last December 3, Elon Musk publicly thanked the Italian computer scientist: “Thank you Andrea for helping us solve this problem,” he wrote in a tweet.

Stroppa, also an expert in hacking, he is part of a team of researchers active in Italy, Great Britain and the United States and is a staff member of the hacker conference HackInTheBox.

His research and projects have been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the WashingtonPost and Forbes. Stroppa has also collaborated on investigations by the Wall Street Journal. He also writes for the World Economic Forum.

In Italy, Stroppa wrote occasionally for La Stampa, HuffPost and La Repubblica.