Who is Geoffrey Hinton the Godfather of AI and why he left Google

Geoffrey Hinton is 75 years old and known in the IT world as the Godfather of AI. Despite the movies, that’s not a bad thing: it’s because of his work in the field of artificial intelligence, it’s because of this job won the Turing Award in 2018 and it is because it is (also) to him that we owe the current boom in AI, generative or not.

Geoffrey Hinton is 75 years old and feels a bit like Robert Oppenheimer, and that’s a bad thing: Oppenheimer is the scientist who helped the United States develop the atomic bomb, and now Hinton fears he’s doing the same. Contribute to build a weapon that could wipe out humanity. Not nuclear energy, but precisely with AI.

In the NYT today, Cade Metz implies that I left Google so that I could criticize Google. Actually, I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google. Google has acted very responsibly. — Geoffrey Hinton (@geoffreyhinton) May 1, 2023

What Hinton has done in the field of AI

That is why, as well told in a long interview granted to the New York Times, Hinton decided to leave the job he had at Google: “I left to be able to talk about the dangers of artificial intelligence”. Which he doesn’t want to say that while he was at Google he was prevented from talking about it, as he himself reiterated on Twitter: “They want to be able to talk about it without having to worry about the impact my words will have on Google”, who indeed “acted with great responsibility”.

According to what has been reconstructed (but the details are understandably scarce), Hinton resigned last month and on April 27 he would have spoken directly to Sundar Pichai about it, CEO of the Mountain View giant. Hinton, who is British by birth but has a Canadian passport, joined Google in 2013 after Big G bought a company founded by him and two of his students (one of them is Ilya Sutskever, who works for OpenAI today): the 3 had developed a neural network that learned by itself to identify common objects such as dogs, cats, flowers and so on after analyzing thousands of photos.

It’s what it’s called deep learningand that is the basis of the LLM, i large language model (What are?) which in turn are the basis of (just to give a few examples) of ChatGPT and Bard.

Why Hinton left Google

In these 10 years, everything went more or less well, at least until the end of 2022, when OpenAI made ChatGPT public and above all Microsoft has integrated it into Bing, its search engine. This has triggered a sort of upward race among companies in the tech world, starting with Google, which according to Hinton could lead to a world where AI-generated (and therefore somehow fake) images and texts could outnumber the images and texts produced by humans.

In short, the fear is that the pursuit of profit can make us forget the most elementary concerns, make it impossible for us to “distinguish the true from the false”, leave out important ethical and moral issues in AI training and development. And maybe even put our very survival at risk.

Will AIs kill us all?

Yes, because the question of “we will be overwhelmed by deepfake and fake news” is only part of the problem. And it’s the smallest part: Hinton is the second authoritative voice in the sector (indeed, the third: the first was Stephen Hawking) to hypothesize that in the not so distant future artificial intelligences could wipe out all of humanity.

Before him, exactly a month ago, was the writer Eliezer Yudkowskythat long and illuminating article published by Time ha scritto chiaramente che “the most likely result of building a superhumanly smart AI is that literally everyone on Earth will die. Not as in maybe possibly some remote chance, but as in that is the obvious thing that would happen”. E cioè che “il risultato più probabile dello sviluppo di an AI whose intelligence surpasses that of humans is that literally everyone on Earth will die. Understood not as some remote possibility, but as the obvious thing that would happen.”

Now Hinton says much the same thing. Or at least he clearly suggests it: in the past “some people had the idea that this stuff could actually become smarter than us, but most of the scholars believed that it was a remote possibility. I thought so too: I thought it was 30 to 50 years away or even more. Now I don’t think so anymore.” From here, from AIs smarter than us to AIs that will do without us, the step seems short: Hinton’s fear is that artificial intelligence will gradually eliminate some jobs and then perhaps humanity itself, starting to write from only the code it needs, to develop independently and also to be used to do harm.

It sounds like a science fiction hypothesis, but it’s not so much a science fiction hypothesis: they prove it some quirks that AIs already exhibit (they are called emergent behaviors and no one can explain them) and common sense confirms it. In Hinton’s words: “Today it’s hard to imagine how you can stop bad guys from using it to do bad things.”

What could be done for get out of this situation? According to Hinton, and according to many of his other colleagues, the only option would be to “not develop these things further until we figure out if we can control them.” As for him, “I console myself with the usual, banal excuse: if I hadn’t done what I didsomeone else would have done it”.

