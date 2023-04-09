In recent years, Samsung has built really successful mid-range smartphones with the A series, which are extremely popular. With the Galaxy A54, the most expensive model to date came onto the market and the test has to show whether the price is justified or whether a former top smartphone would be a much better choice. It won’t be easy this year for the expensive middle class.

Samsung Galaxy A54 in the test: conclusion GIGA rating: 7.7 / 10 Samsung has with that Galaxy A54 a solid mid-range smartphone brought to the market, which should build on the success of its predecessors. I liked the now even brighter display, the main camera and the battery life. The five-year update guarantee is also very useful since you can use the phone for so many years. But this year there is to criticize more than usual. The glass back feels high quality, but the frame is very cheap. The viewing angles of the display aren't that stable either, which is simply annoying in everyday use. And Samsung would like to have it from 489 euros for that. For me, that's a 350-euro cell phone and nothing more. The price is simply too high for the performance offered this year. Here you should wait for the price drop in the coming months. Advantages: Display

Camera

battery life

e.g

5-year update guarantee Disadvantages: Viewing angle stability of the display

No power adapter included

quality impression

Preis

Material appearance surprised

The plastic frame of the Samsung Galaxy A54 doesn’t really look high quality. (Image source: GIGA)



Samsung provided us with the white Galaxy A54, which has a silver frame. From the very first contact, I was surprised by the material quality. While the plastic frame looks and feels cheap feels very cheap, the new glass back is a welcome improvement. But you always have the frame in your hand and it feels like a 100-euro cell phone and not like a 500-euro device.

The Samsung Galaxy M23 feels more premium than the Galaxy A54, which is twice as expensive. (Image source: GIGA)



If Samsung had given the smartphone a frame made of metal or a higher-quality plastic, it would have Price according to feel much higher quality. But with this plastic frame, it cannot compete with a Galaxy A52 (test) or Galaxy A53 (test) in terms of quality. They weren’t very much made of metal or glass either, but the plastic felt considerably better in the hand.

Looks like the Galaxy S23

The camera of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is very reminiscent of the design of the Galaxy S23. (Image source: GIGA)



In terms of looks, the back of the Galaxy A54 is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S23. Samsung uses the in all new models Camera section from the top smartphone. At the latest when you look at the front, the unbelievably thick frames around the screen make it clear that this is a mid-range cell phone. Samsung could have done something here, because we are now in a price range of 500 euros.

The frame around the display of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is very wide. (Image source: GIGA)



And although the Galaxy A54 has been given a slightly smaller display, the External dimensions hardly shrunk. It’s slightly shorter, but significantly wider than its predecessor. Despite the rather bulky external dimensions and the high weight of just over 200 grams, the smartphone feels good in the hand. However, it cannot be operated safely with one hand.

What’s wrong with the display?

The display of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is easy to read outdoors. (Image source: GIGA)



The now 6.4-inch AMOLED display still has a resolution of FHD+ and works at 120 Hz. Compared to its predecessor, it should now up to 1,000 nits bright. Before it was a maximum of 800 nits. That’s enough to make it easy to read anywhere, even when the sun is shining on the screen. However, it is not quite as bright as the Galaxy S23, so that you occasionally have minor problems in bright sunlight. Compared to before, the display is much better.

The colors of the display on the Samsung Galaxy A54 look a bit paler here, especially the blue. (Image source: GIGA)



But my test device has one Problem with the viewing angles. That shouldn’t actually happen. If I look closely at the display, the colors are quite pale.

If you tilt the display of the Samsung Galaxy A54, the colors become much stronger. (Image source: GIGA)



If I tilt the display slightly up or down, the colors become much stronger and it pulls in slightly bluish tinge over the content. I only know something like this from extremely cheap smartphones with cheap OLED panels in the past. This may not really bother you at first, but if you surf the web a lot and the colors are constantly changing, it’s really annoying.

A notice: It may well be that the problem only exists with my test device. I had looked at reports from other testers and they didn’t mention it negatively. On the other hand, a colleague of mine had the same experience in an electronics store.

Performance could be better

The performance of the Samsung Galaxy A54 could be better. (Image source: GIGA)



The higher the price of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones, the higher my expectations for performance. As with the predecessor, the Galaxy A54 does not quite meet them. Unfortunately, it still happens that the smartphone stutters in certain situations and does not work smoothly. And that despite the fact that a new Exynos processor is used here, which even has 8 GB of RAM at its disposal. The phone should actually run smoothly.

So, as with the Galaxy A54, it remains to be hoped that Samsung released some software updates over time, with which the smartphone runs more smoothly. This worked well with the Galaxy A53 (test). You only had to wait a few months for it.

Purely from the software all the Samsung smartphones don’t take anything anymore. The Galaxy A54 comes preinstalled with One UI 5.1. Some camera features of the Galaxy S23 are new. But all in all you get everything you can find in other Samsung devices. This may seem a bit unspectacular at first, but it is particularly practical if you are switching from an older smartphone. You’ll find your way around quickly.

Camera quality is impressive

The image quality of the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is okay. (Image source: GIGA)



Samsung installs one in the Galaxy A54 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle and a 5 MP macro camera. The main camera in particular makes a good impression. Pictures with the main sensor are usually successful. The shutter lag during the day is short and the quality is good. However, when the light conditions get weaker, the cell phone struggles. You then have to hold the smartphone very still to get a sharp picture. The zoom also quickly reaches its limits. We wouldn’t use more than the 2x zoom. After that it just gets blurry.

The Ultraweitwinkel does in most cases solid images. But the colors are very different from those of the main camera. Here, too, the quality deteriorates noticeably when it gets darker. The macro camera only takes good pictures in excellent lighting conditions. But you have to practice a bit with the camera to get the hang of it.

Below are some photos I took with the Samsung Galaxy A54. In any case, the moon photography was unsuccessful. The other pictures look pretty good though. When the sun was shining from the side, there were reflections from the lens in the photo. The HDR mode did a good job. See for yourself:

Battery life is convincing

The battery life of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is good. (Image source: GIGA)



Samsung continues to install a 5,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy A54. Compared to the Galaxy A53, the runtime has basically not changed. I continue to get about two days, what a day, of normal use Display-on time of just over 7 hours is equivalent to. If I use my cell phone less, then three days are also possible.

The battery is charged with a maximum of 25 watts per cable. At the presentation I had secretly hoped that the phone could also be charged wirelessly now that it has a glass back. But nothing came of it. As usual, you have to buy a power supply yourself. Only the cable is included. You can get the power adapter cheaply from Amazon. A complete Charging takes about 1.5 hours.

Who is this phone for?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 has to drop significantly. (Image source: GIGA)



This is actually a serious question, because with 489 euros for the Galaxy A54, we are in a price segment at the market launch that also includes former top smartphones. Let’s take the Galaxy S21 FE (test) as an example, which is offered for less than 500 euros. For the same price, I would recommend this phone to anyone more than the Galaxy A54. Or a Google Pixel 7, which also costs less than 500 euros. The high price of the Galaxy A54 is a real problem.

If you really want the Galaxy A54, then you should wait for the price to drop like the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A53. Well under 400 euros, tending to around 350 euros I would find fair. Otherwise buy the Galaxy S21 FE directly and have no problems with the performance. There are enough software updates for that.

ratings in detail

Category Rating (max. 10) sustainability 8 Processing, haptics and design 7 Display 7 Cameras 7 Software 9 Performance 8 telephony and audio 8 Storage 8 Battery and everyday life 8 In total 7.7

Note: The “Sustainability” category counts for 10 percent of the overall grade.