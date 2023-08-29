Who is Jen-Hsun Huang, the manager who made Nvidia a giant of artificial intelligence

If you’re wondering how he did it Jen-Hsun Huang, for Jensen friends, to become the head of Nvidia, among the most important technology companies in the world right now, just listen to one of his many public speeches, easily traceable on the web. His words are evocative and convey resilience and madness, a characteristic that any entrepreneur setting foot in the world of startups (and beyond) should cling to.

“Sometimes you have to be ready to cannibalize your own business and come up with something very new so you don’t get overtaken by the competition. Because in the world of technology you are born fast, but you can fail just as fast as lightning. Without these steps, Nvidia might not be here today.”

It’s still. “Many companies think they have a technological edge, but a company that sustains itself must have something else: people. Nvidia wouldn’t have become what it is if it hadn’t created a corporate culture where intellectual honesty is at the core. , with people willing to identify and correct errors well before they become fatal”.

The character Jensen Huang as Steve Jobs: the epic speech of the head of Nvidia to the undergraduates by Pier Luigi Pisa May 30, 2023

At the heart of Nvidia’s rise from its founding to today is Jen-Hsun Huang, who arrived in the United States at the age of ten. Born in Tainan, Taiwan on February 17, 1963, Huang moved to Thailand with his parents when he was very young. But at the age of ten he was sent with his brother to the United States, where he lived with relatives throughout his studies. Huang has stated that he is the product of his parents’ dreams and aspirations. In the late 1960s, Huang’s father visited the United States for the first time, landing in New York for a worker training program. And on his return home he promised to send Jensen and his older brother to America.

“For the next few years my mother taught us English to prepare us. But the amazing thing is that my mother didn’t understand English at all. But that didn’t stop her. Every day she would pick ten random words from the dictionary and ask us to write them down and to tell her the meaning. Of course, she had no idea whether we said it right or not. However, my father’s dream and my mother’s aspirations for our success are what ultimately brought us here. I owe them everything. “, Jensen said in one of his motivational speeches.

Jen-Hsun Huang’s path

At the age of ten, Huang found himself in Oneida, Kentucky, where he attended the Oneida Baptist Institute. From Kentucky he then moved to Oregon, where he reunited with his family, and graduated from Aloha High School, just outside Portland. Among his passions from a very young age there was ping pong, so much so that it was said to be a real phenomenon, but then in high school I developed an irresistible love for computers.

Not even twenty, he enrolled at Oregon State University (where he met Lori, who later became his wife), obtaining a degree in computer engineering in 1984. In 1992, he graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

Nvidia interview, graphics cards are behind the artificial intelligence revolution by Andrea Nepori March 31, 2023

“When the children arrived I was still enrolled in the master’s, and the number of classes I could attend was further reduced, but I never gave up because I really enjoyed learning. I think this is a good example of my personality. I can be impatient for some things, but infinitely patient for others. It took me eight years to finish my master’s degree at Stanford. It must be a record. I remember being worried because I was approaching deadline, that the math I had learned would be obsolete and that they would kick me out and I’d have to start over.”

Since then he has lived in Silicon Valley, and his life was immediately dedicated to the world of semiconductors. Jen-Hsun Huang first worked as an engineer at one of the oldest chip companies, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) and then for LSI Logic, as director of the CoreWare division.

Nvidia’s creation

In 1993, sitting at a table, Jensen and his two friends Chris Malachoswky and Curtis Priem decide to make their dream come true: to revolutionize graphics processing, and they found Nvidia specialized in GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), processors specialized in graphics rendering activities 3D, whereas the classic CPUs (Central Processing Units) were designed to do a wider range of jobs.

Their intuition that then led them to hit the target was that video games would become that huge business today the leader of the technology industry. The company started with a capital of 40 thousand dollars, and only after several doors in the face, obtained 2.5 million dollars from two of the most important venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, Sutter Hill and Sequoia, thus Nvidia began to design its first graphics chip.

The Tipping Point: Democratizing “the Miracles of AI”

Ma Huang, who has always been considered a pioneer in the Olympus of innovation, gets – we could say once again – his turning point with the rise of the sacred monster of artificial intelligence on which he decides to bet in unsuspecting times . In fact, Nvidia GPUs have proved to be incredibly powerful tools for training neural networks, according to experts, the backbone of AI. This has made the Californian company an ideal partner for companies seeking to address and solve complex artificial intelligence problems.

Strategies The Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence by Vincenzo Di Nicola 23 June 2023

Nvidia has recently formalized its record numbers for 2023, recording a turnover of more than 10 billion dollars in the last quarter, a leap of 171% on an annual basis. Gaming revenues at 2.49 billion (+22% on an annual basis). Second quarter earnings per share were $2.7, up 429% from a year ago and 148% from the prior quarter.

For the third quarter Nvidia has announced a further growth in revenues to 16 billion much higher than the expectations of the markets stopped at 12.6. Since the beginning of the year, its shares have increased by 200% and the company has entered the select circle of companies worth more than a trillion dollars on the stock market (including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet).

With Jensen at the helm, Nvidia has grown into a global giant with over a trillion dollars in market cap.

Huang got the Nvidia logo tattooed on his arm the day the stock went over $100, flaunting it on several public occasions. At 58 years old and with graying hair, he always goes around in a leather jacket just like Steve Job loved his dolce vita. It will be a sign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

