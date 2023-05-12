Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of Twitter who has nothing to do with Musk

The authors of Succession, the popular Hbo TV series about a toxic American media giant, would approve. The new CEO of Twitterthe company of one of the richest men in the world, also famous for his sexist tweets, for the criticisms of his ex-wife because she was not “blonde enough”, for her statements against the Lgbtq+ community and for a allegations of sexual harassment against a SpaceX employee, it will be a woman.

A very successful woman who is also appreciated for “the way she made the voices of numerous women of Nbc Universal heard”. A manager who during the pandemic she fought for the use of masks. Unlike Musk, who has often ridiculed those who feared the virus and fought to keep his Tesla factory in the US open, while hundreds of thousands of dead invited to pull down the shutter. In short, a manager who can give new credibility to an extremely controversial company.

In short, the future CEO of Twitter is Linda Yaccarinocurrently head of advertising at Nbc Universal, a multinational media company which has its headquarters in Manhattan, in the complex of buildings that form Rockefeller Center.

At NbcU, Yaccarino has searched (and found) for the last ten years a new and effective way to monetize TV broadcasters and digital platforms – including Peacock – who make up the company. And her reputation, and her credibility in the eyes of advertisers, are among the reasons that prompted Elon Musk, the current CEO of Twitter, to offer her the job.

Twitter is in urgent need of money, of a solid income they can guarantee the survival of the social. And Musk’s latest moves, including the chaos on the blue tick – first paid for all, then only for some – do not seem to have been effective in this sense.

Plus the profile of Yaccarino, who spent 19 years at another major media company before joining NbcU, la Turner Entertainmentappears in line with Musk’s will to transform Twitter into the navel of information and entertainment. With content shared by creators and journalists, of course, but also through a micropayment system – already announced – which will allow publishers to offer on the platform the purchase of one or more itemswithout the need for a subscription.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

The entrepreneur has not yet made Yaccarino’s name official, but the WSJ is certain that it is her. On Twitter, Musk only hinted that she will be a woman: “She will start in about six weeks”.

At that point Musk should really step aside, about six months after the outcome of a Twitter poll in favor of his resignation as CEO. “I will respect the outcome of the survey,” the entrepreneur wrote at the time. But the “CEO” question, in reality, remained in a drawer for a long time. “The question is not to find a CEO – Musk justified himself – but to find one who is able to keep Twitter alive”.

In recent months, few have believed Musk’s promise, that he was seriously intending to hand over the helm. Among the successful memes about the entrepreneur, on Twitter, it is no coincidence that there are those of Musk in the feminine, with long hair and more gentle features. “Here is Elona Musk – is the ironic message of those images – the new CEO of Twitter”.

Ma Musk, the states certi, he won’t stand in the corner and watch. The entrepreneur will assume the role of executive president of the company, as well as that of Chief Technology Officer with product and software supervision.