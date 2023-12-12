Who is Lisa Su, the microprocessor woman who challenges Nvidia

Lisa Su is one of the great figures of world hi-tech, born 54 years ago in Taiwansince 2014 he has been CEO and president of AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), a Californian multinational semiconductor manufacturer, and operates in the Santa Clara headquarters.

During her administration at AMD she managed to revive the company’s fortunes, after years of difficulties. And now she looks confidently towards new goals thanks also to the recent declarations of the heads of Meta, OpenAI and Microsoft who have made the use of the brand new AI chip from AMD, called Instinct MI300X, essential in the progression of generative artificial intelligence. An important signal, that of big tech, in the scenario of global competition on new generation chips for AI. And towards Nvidia’s dominance which, despite the high costs of its graphics processors (fundamental for the creation and implementation of artificial intelligence programs such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT), seems to have the upper hand for the moment.

“Artificial intelligence is the megatrend of technology Right now. And it will be for a long time. If we think that the AI ​​microprocessor market could exceed $400 billion in 2027, we realize that the pie is so big that there is room for everyone, both for AMD and for Nvidia. We are aiming for a revenue of $2 billion by 2024”, commented Su on the occasion of the debut of the Instinct MI300X superchip.

The whole story of Lisa Su

Lisa Su was born on November 7, 1969, same year AMD was founded (so however the day is May 1st). She moved to the United States with her parents at the age of 3, after her doctorate in Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, she Su her worked at the Semiconductor Process and Device Center of Texas Instruments. She then landed at IBM, where she remained for 7 years as vice president of the Semiconductor research and Development center. To then become technical director of Freescale Semiconductorand later switched to AMD in late 2014.

But let’s take a step back: Su moved with her family to the United States at the age of 3, her parents immediately encouraged her to study mathematics and science, perhaps as a legacy of her father’s work, a statistician. Instead, she inherited her entrepreneurial spirit from her mother, former accountant who later became an entrepreneur. At the age of 10 she dismantled and repaired her brother’s remote control cars, her first computer was an Apple II, a valid ally in a course of studies that led her to graduate from the Bronx High School of Science in New York in 1986. Then the leap to ‘MIT, where he chose to study Electronic Engineering. Attending MIT, as well as her internship at Analog Devices, increased Su’s interest in semiconductors. After earning a master’s degree from MIT in 1991, Su lei studied as a doctoral student until 1994, finishing with a thesis entitled Extreme-submicrometer silicon-on-insulator (SOI) MOSFETs.

Lisa Su’s first job in the world of semiconductors dates back to 1994, with l’ingresso in Texas Instrumentswhere he worked at the Semiconductor Process and Device Center until February 1995, when he had his first big opportunity: the leap into a historic company, still at the top of the innovation ecosystem, namely IBM.

Few know that Lisa Su was one central figure in the collaboration between IBM, Sony and Toshiba for the creation of the Cell, the processor at the center of the PlayStation 3 console: the team led by Su created a 9-core processor which was then applied to the new console from the Japanese company. His career at IBM continued until 2007, when in June he joined Freescale Semiconductor as CTO, or chief technology officer.

On December 15, 2011, AMD’s CEO announced his hiring Lisa Su, then 42 years old, as senior vice president and general manager of the Global Business Unit. A dirty job, because back then the company was leaking from all sides. In 2013 AMD closed the year with a turnover of 5.42 billion, an operating loss of 1.06 billion and a net loss of 1.18 billion. Some analysts began to talk about AMD as an uninvestable company, a machine burns money, a dead man walking. In October 2014, Lisa Su was appointed CEO of AMD after literally reviving the company from the worst difficulties, not even budget ones.

Su’s tenacity was decisive, the new CEO’s plan was as simple as it was ambitious: divest any unfruitful investments, focus on sectors technologically within AMD’s tastes, rationalize the product line and continue to diversify wisely.

At a distance of almost 10 years of taking over the role of CEO, the choices made by Lisa Su (and her team) have given AMD new perspectives and incredible opportunities for growth, so much so that it even led to purchases with Nvidia. In 2020, Lisa Su received the chip industry’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award, a first for a woman.