Who is Mira Murati, the new CEO of OpenAI

A rock star comes out, a queen enters. Sam Altman, the symbolic face of generative artificial intelligence, is no longer the CEO of OpenAI, the company he created ChatGpt. In his place, now, there is Mira Murati.

Murati has been there so far Chief Technology Officer of the company, an extremely important position that guides the technological direction and innovation of the company. But in fact, behind the scenes, Murati has been around for some time head of OpenAI operations.

For OpenAI, Murati’s “unique skills” – and his “deep knowledge of the company’s values, operations and business” – ensure the necessary stability while “the search for a permanent CEO” is conducted.

In the last year, i.e. since ChatGpt was launched, AI capable of expressing itself like a human beingMurati was also responsible for managing relationships with Microsoft – which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI – and to deal with more than one government on the policies they concern the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Per Satya NadellaCEO of Microsoft, Murati “has the ability to bring together teams that possess technical expertise, business acumen and a deep understanding of the importance of the mission.”

Last April it was Mira Murati herself who “put her face to it” when the Italian Privacy Guarantor blocked – temporarily – ChatGpt in our country.

“Technology is a tool, we can use it well or badly” Murati told journalists at the time Republic e The print who asked her about the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence like ChatGpt, from frequent “hallucinations” to jobs that it would put in danger.

“AI is no different – added Murati on that occasion – it brings with it the possibility of something great and wonderful and also immense risks. This is why it’s so important to be consistent in how we bring it into the world. But the solution is not to stop innovation: it is to understand it, be able to predict its capabilities and develop it responsibly”

“I was born in Albania after the fall of Communism – said Murati, who is now 32 years old – in an isolated area of ​​the world, like North Korea today. And I studied mathematics and physics because in Albania they were perceived as important at the time.”

Murati completed his studies in Canada, graduating in mechanical engineering. When she was still a college student, she led a team that built a hybrid race car. In the world of automobiles you have consolidated your reputation: before moving to OpenAI, in 2018, Murati played a key role in the development of the Tesla Model S and later the Model X.

“And while I was working at Tesla – said Murati – I became interested in artificial intelligence and its applications, in particular autonomous driving. It was at that moment that I wondered what would happen if AI and computer vision were used in other areas.”

Murati finds himself at the helm of a company that has changed profoundly in recent years. OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a non-profit research laboratory whose mission was to “ensure that AI brings benefits to all humanity”.

But between 2018 and 2019, around the time Sam Altman took the reins of the company, OpenAI has transformed into a company chasing investment and profits that allowed her to develop and above all maintain the creature she was working on: ChatGpt.

Murati, however, seems to have retained the original spirit of OpenAI. “Building intelligence means doing something that is capable of influencing everything – declared Murati in recent months -. What is more inspiring than elevating and increasing the intelligence of humanity?”.