The third episode of the Italian Tech web series that tells the life, the stunts, the clashes with Putin and the exile of the founder of Telegram, the most famous instant messaging app in the world after WhatsApp and Messenger.
by Pier Luigi Pisa
Laws: “Who is Pavel Durov?” The web series about the founder of Telegram
by Pier Luigi Pisa
filming by Sonny Anzellotti and Leonardo Meuti
editing by Paolo Saracino
initials of Leonardo Sorregotti
a Gedi Visual production
See also On FakeYou, the app that allows you to clone the voices of politicians, Giorgia Meloni is no longer there