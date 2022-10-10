Try to search Pavel Durov on Instagram. If you don’t have a clue who he is, you will probably think two things:

“He is an influencer”

“Actually, no, he’s a travel blogger”

You are not all wrong. Fairytale landscapes, infinity pools, the shots posing without a shirt, with the muscles in evidence. Everything suggests a web celebrity. Even the number of followers, in fact, which is not very high but is still very respectable: more than 785 thousand.

Pavel Durov is the founder of Telegram, the most popular instant messaging app in the world after WhatsApp and Messenger. In addition to chats, single or group, this platform also allows you to create channels through which it is possible to spread news or multimedia contents. Unlimited subscribers. Anyone can follow the feed. For Ukrainians, for example, Durov’s app has been and continues to be essential for receiving conflict updates by the institutions but also by the soldiers and battalions fighting on the field. Also on Telegram, Ukrainian tech minister Fedorov has created a channel that gathers volunteers from the IT Army, an army of hackers committed to sabotaging Russian operations.

Telegram has more than 500 million monthly active users. It is the favorite app for terrorists, conspiracists and those who spread fake news. But it is also used by those who fight regimes and those who fight for freedomlike the Ukrainians who resist Putin.

Many know it, many use it. Few, however, know the story of its founder.

So who is Pavel Durov?

There is so much to discover about a character in some ways mysterious, or who wants to show himself as such. Durov does not give interviews for at least five years. The last, of a certain ‘weight’, was the one published by Financial Times in 2015. Then darkness, nothingness, Durov disappears from the radar also with regard to his public appearances.

For his communications, Durov uses Telegram. On “Durov’s Channel”663 thousand subscribers, tells of his family, of his mother Albina belonging to a noble family from Kiev and then deported to Siberiathe news of Telegram and the critical issues of competitors, starting from WhatsApp.

Durov works not only for the triumph of democracy and the survival of minorities. Telegram vale billions of dollars – even if it is difficult to establish exactly how much – and it also has a considerable operating cost. But certainly Durov is not looking for the spotlight, fame, success at all costs.

“The media often refer to me as a billionaire, but I don’t own jets, yachts, cars or cars,” Durov wrote in the past on Telegram. “Creating things – added Pavel – seemed to me more and more rewarding than consuming something”.