In recent years, smartphones are often sold with large screens. They are larger and heavier at the same time, making it more difficult to operate with one hand and inconvenient to carry. A thin-screen mobile phone can be easily used with one hand and grasp the fuselage with one hand, but some people may worry that the fuselage is thin, and the performance and battery life will be reduced. Recently, two smartphones with thin screens as their selling points were launched. Just wait for Qooah testers to test their performance, battery life, and shooting performance on the 18th, and decide who is the king of the most thin phones!

In Control – ASUS ZenFone 9

The Zenfone 9, the 5G flagship phone launched by ASUS, has a 5.9-inch lightweight body and weighs only 169g. It can handle all the needs of life with one hand.

brand new ZenTouch The all-in-one touch key is located on the right side of the phone. Combined with the fingerprint sensor, when you pick up the phone, just tap the power button on the right side to unlock the Zenfone 9. ZenTouch makes mobile phone operation easier. By swiping up and down or double-clicking the button, you can quickly evoke various useful functions such as voice input, notification bar opening, web page rearrangement, song switching, etc., allowing users to easily operate with one button.

Just swipe down at the bottom of the screen to activate one-handed mode, where you can easily touch the top of the screen and control the entire screen with one hand.

There is a side screen tool, just tap the border of the screen to launch a custom application, which is fast and convenient.

The new double-tap function on the back of the camera allows you to take screenshots, turn on the camera, turn on and off the flashlight, etc. as long as you tap the center of the back hard, and you can have many different operations with one hand. There are also a variety of operating gestures, the operation is more convenient.

Who is the king of thin machines?

In addition to ASUS ZenFone 9, another mobile phone brand has recently launched a flagship phone with a 6.1-inch screen. Which one is more attractive? Immediately compete in performance, battery life, and shooting to determine the king of thin-screen phones this year!

Specification comparison

performance

Through the “Antutu” application, the ASUS ZenFone 9 with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor scored as high as 1,077,125 points, easily exceeding one million points, which is the top performance level of current Android phones, and the S brand 6.1-inch The flagship phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the score is only 836,378 points, which is quite a big gap, probably due to the underclocking to avoid overheating.

Play “APEX Hero M” with extreme picture quality and extremely high FPS for game performance testing.

ASUS ZenFone 9 has a built-in game wizard function, which can adjust the screen update rate, different performance modes, use anti-missing, block notification, macro, front sight assist and other functions, and can also check the screen FPS, processor temperature, network frame rate, rich functions . When playing, the operation is smooth and stable, the touch response is fast enough, the left and right stereo speakers are clear and loud, and the body is slightly warm, which does not affect the operation. After about 30 minutes, the body temperature is 37.8 degrees, and the heat dissipation performance is ideal.

The S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone also has built-in game tools, which can switch between different game modes, and also provide functions such as hiding notifications and freeing RAM. When playing, the picture is clear and the operation response is quite sensitive, but the body is hot, there will be a slight choking problem occasionally, and the operation is also slightly hot, not to mention the sense of space of the stereo speakers is also good. After about 30 minutes, the temperature of the fuselage is as high as 41.2 degrees, the temperature is high, and the heat dissipation capacity is insufficient.

battery life

After playing “APEX Hero M” for about 30 minutes, the power of ASUS ZenFone 9 dropped from 100% to 93%, consuming 7% of the power, and it is expected to play continuously for nearly 14 hours, while the S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone dropped from 100% To 90%, it is expected to be able to play continuously for about 10 hours. Although the ASUS ZenFone 9 only has a 4,300mAh battery, the battery life is stronger than the S-brand 6.1-inch flagship phone with a 5,000mAh battery, proving that the ASUS system software and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 consume less power and have better battery life.

The battery life test was conducted through the “PCMark” app at 50% brightness, and the ASUS ZenFone 9 took 19 hours and 31 minutes, while the S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone took 16 hours and 33 minutes, which was a difference of 3 in battery life. hours, the difference is quite obvious.

shoot

Also shooting outdoors through the main lens using automatic mode, the ASUS ZenFone 9 has significantly better color rendering capabilities. Although the weather is gloomy, it can still capture vivid images with bright pictures and clear color gradation. The S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone The image is relatively dark and yellowish, and the details are not as rich as the ASUS ZenFone 9.

Shooting through the ultra-wide-angle lens, similarly, the image of the S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone is darker than that of the ASUS ZenFone 9, the color gradation is not prominent enough, and the exposure performance is weak.

When shooting with the main lens at night, the low-light performance of ASUS ZenFone 9 is stronger, the contrast between light and dark is clear, the light level is clear, and the dark level is clear. The S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone is slightly overexposed, the image is white, and the light level is scattered. .

funny long exposure

In addition, ASUS ZenFone 9 has added a new long exposure function, as long as you hold the camera for 2 to 5 seconds, you can easily take photos of people and traffic tracks. Although the S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone can also manually adjust the exposure time through the professional mode, but In sunlight, it will be overexposed, resulting in a white light. At night, it is easy to shake and shoot blurry images, which is not as convenient as the ASUS ZenFone 9.

In terms of video shooting, the left and right hands were holding ASUS ZenFone 9 and S brand 6.1-inch flagship mobile phone while walking, while shooting a section 1,[email protected] Video, ASUS ZenFone 9 joins powerfulSix-axis anti-shake Hybrid gimbal, can detect every movement of Zenfone 9 in all directions through autofocus technology and algorithm, and adjust the lens position according to the angle in real time, greatly reducing the vibration amplitude when moving, making the image clearer and smoother. The S-brand 6.1-inch flagship phone also has decent shock resistance, but in comparison, the screen shake is significantly larger than that of the ASUS ZenFone 9.

ASUS ZenFone 9

S brand 6.1-inch flagship phone

Summarize:

The strongest choice for one-handed flagships

The 5.9-inch lightweight body of ASUS ZenFone 9 provides a comfortable one-handed operation experience. You can easily complete various daily operations with one hand, and it is not difficult to use it for a long time. The specifications also use the top flagship configuration, which is superior to the opponent in terms of performance, battery life and shooting. You are not afraid of sacrificing performance for the sake of a small body. The mobile phone has excellent heat dissipation capacity, which can show the strength of the flagship processor. Reduce the frequency to avoid overheating, but also bring lower power consumption and provide longer battery life. In terms of shooting, using the 6-axis anti-shake Hybrid gimbal, photography and filming are quite stable and clear, and the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main lens also shows its excellent exposure ability, which can take clear and high-quality photos no matter day or night. . As the strongest one-handed flagship in recent years, ASUS ZenFone 9 is beyond doubt.