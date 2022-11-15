Are you readers who love boutique trends looking for a classic piece that has both appearance and function? ! If you are a hipster who loves to pursue details, then you will definitely love the Jaeger-LeCoultre REVERSO series watch! An eternal legend that began in 1931, it has always adhered to the exquisite details and craftsmanship, and constantly used innovative techniques and concepts to create one classic after another. This time, Jaeger-LeCoultre invited two big stars from Hollywood, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, to serve as brand ambassadors and brand friends. Follow the editor for a Come and see how they perfectly interpret the unique resonance between clothing and watch in the image film!

The butterfly effect of dripping water

Nicholas Hoult put on an off-white suit, ditching the formal matching of shirts in the past, using the simplest tops of the same color, a little casual in the formal, and then adding the warmth of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s latest series. Toned rose gold watch, brown leather strap brings out the texture of the overall shape. Anya Taylor-Joy also reinterpreted the classic Jaeger-LeCoultre style, with rose gold running through the watch body and strap, adding a little more elegance and nobility.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s concept of matching brand ambassadors and brand friends, with minimalism and balance of their delicate and detailed REVERSO flip series watches, people intuitively reflect the image in the film, from hearing to vision, positive In the most leisurely way at home, expressing the smallest events from nature will also produce an unstoppable “butterfly effect” concept.

If you are a trendy person who knows how to dress and style, in the clothing of a street brand, the items in the boutique series can always enhance the overall shape and have the finishing touch. The Jaeger-LeCoultre REVERSO series is full of details and stories. A watch is definitely your first choice.

1931 Years of Eternal Legend

The birth of the Reverso series watch is specially designed to resist the violent collision of polo matches. From the actual functional level, the fine art lines and reversible surface technology are extended, which shows the excellence of Jaeger-LeCoultre watch craftsmanship. . The new works of the REVERSO flip series watch this time include a stainless steel watch and a warm tone rose gold watch, two different styles of tones, so that trendy readers have different choices! The Jaeger-LeCoultre REVERSO series watch is equipped with a disassembly system for quick replacement of straps and buckles. The wearer can easily change the straps of different styles, so that you can change different styles according to different clothes every day. Material style strap, help you create a unique style of dressing!

Jaeger-LeCoultre watchmakers have drawn on nearly two hundred years of rich watchmaking experience and mastered the exquisite craftsmanship of making a series of calendar functions. In the latest season’s design, Jaeger-LeCoultre combines two classic complications (triple calendar display and DUOFACE). Dual time zone function), which perfectly interprets the mechanical craftsmanship and aesthetic design belonging to the Jaeger-LeCoultre universe, allowing you to flip the surface and cross dual time zones when you go abroad!

As a trendy person with texture, go buy one now~~

Click me to see more> Jaeger-LeCoultre REVERSO series watch