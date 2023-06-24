Who would win the match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? Expert predictions

The UFC boss also spoke about the match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who compared it in importance to that between Mayweather and McGregor, even emphasizing that he could surpass it. But who would win between the two?

An analysis came from Nutrasmart, which by analyzing the eating and training habits of the two Silicon Valley CEOs tried to predict the progress of the match.

The study showed that Mark Zuckerberg, with a height of 171 cm and a weight of about 70 kilograms, has demonstrated considerable skill in mixed martial arts. Just recently we talked about the medals Zuckerberg obtained at a jiu-itsu tournament. However, he also recently successfully completed the Murph Challenge which involves a one mile run followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups and 300 squats, followed by a second one mile run with a 20lb weight plate.

The CEO of Meta follows a diet that is increasingly becoming vegetarian, with a preference for grilled chicken thanks to its high protein content.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, has a different stature and is about 180 cm tall and weighs 81 kilograms. So the structure is different.

The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter in some interviews explained that with advancing age it becomes increasingly difficult to stay fit, although he has a personal trainer. However, he also admitted that he can’t train regularly and prefers to lift weights alone.

The South African has shown interest in various disciplines: from taikwondo to karate, passing through judi and Brazilian jiu jitsu. Food-wise, he confessed that he starts the day with octopus, a bowl of ice cream, eight oatmeal cookies and a donut.

Based on these indications, Nutrasmart experts stated that Zuckerberg may have an edge in agility and stamina thanks to his slender build and trained physique, as well as the protein-rich diet that helps increase his performance in MMA.

Musk has greater strength and power on his side, but the lack of regular training is a weakness for him.

However, Nutrasmart observes that the outcome of an octagon meeting is linked to various factors: from technical ability to tactics, passing through the determination of the fights. Waiting to find out the real details of the meeting, therefore, it is difficult to understand who could have the better of the two.

