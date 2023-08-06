Whoever turns the mobile phone discovers new functions

A small update with a big impact: WhatsApp has introduced a new function for Android smartphones and iPhones. This fixes a significant disadvantage in video calls. All you have to do is turn your phone.

Version:2.23.7.14

Languages ​​German

License: Freeware

Platforms: Android

If you want to stay in touch with family and friends, you can’t get past WhatsApp. Despite its age – WhatsApp was founded in 2009 – the messenger is as popular as ever. The continued popularity is also due to the constant innovations being introduced in WhatsApp. One of them now closes a functionality gap in video calls.

WhatsApp: landscape mode video calls are now supported

video calls can now also be used in the landscape make. WhatsApp provides information about the useful innovation in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Also means: Android smartphones and the iPhone benefit at the same time from the new function.

In the past it was often the case that innovations were first rolled out on one platform and only then for the other.

There is no special switch for the new landscape format. WhatsApp automatically switches as soon as the phone is rotated during a video call. WhatsApp users who do not regularly check the update changes in the Play Store or App Store could be in for a surprise the next time they make a video call.

We’ve already tested the new feature and it works as expected – however only if both conversation partners turn their mobile phones. Otherwise, the other person is displayed in a small upright window in the middle. There are thick black bars on the right and left.

It doesn’t always have to be WhatsApp:

WhatsApp gets its own app for Android smartwatches

This is not the only change that WhatsApp developers have recently rolled out. Messenger recently got a standalone app for Wear OS. WhatsApp can be used on Android smartwatches completely independently of the smartphone. However, there is no such app for the Apple Watch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

