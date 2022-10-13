Home Technology Whose voice is it? The Meloni-Fakeyou case and the limits of artificial intelligence
Whose voice is it? A year and a half ago, just before operating on my vocal cords, not being sure of the outcome, I trained an artificial intelligence so that, by writing a text, the software could reproduce my original voice.

It worked well: even if soulless, that was really my voice reading texts that I had never read. It was clear that this technology was making great strides and that one day “a market for voices” would open (which is why a Roman company had developed on software).

But the risks were also clear: I remember a video of Barack Obama in which the former president of the United States says, with his voice and lips perfectly synchronized, things never said. And more recently, and more dramatically, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky which, immediately after the Russian invasion, tells the population to surrender. Had he been taken seriously, Russia would have conquered Ukraine in hours.

Now we discover a site, FakeYou, where a group of American developers aims to create a market for voices: a place to go, choose your favorite voice, add text and a video and have a perfect clip. Perfect for what, no one knows.

The point is: what rumors? Meanwhile ours: the site says it is ready to pay 150 dollars for each item added. It is not a little money to give your voice to a site (or very little, given how personal our voice is). And then there are the voices of famous people: on the site there are hundreds of actors, movie characters and political leaders (among others Elon Musk and Donald Trump). For Italy there are Giorgia Meloni e Silvio Berlusconi. Basically you can go there and have one of them say anything without their consent.

According to the founders of FakeYou, this revolution resembles that of Photoshop, the first highly successful software for editing images. “It can scare but people will get used to this technology that will have mainly useful applications, the next Hollywood – they conclude with the usual emphatic tone of Silicon Valley – it will be you”.

Maybe it will, but for now I am among the frightened ones: I would never want my voice to be used without my consent to say things I have never said. But who can prevent it? The Privacy Guarantor has announced that it has opened an investigation on FakeYou. But how you can block an American app is something we will find out, perhaps a court order will be needed. In the meantime, it is worth reflecting on what can and cannot be done with deepfakes.

For example, for some weeks now in one of the most watched TV programs, Striscia la Notizia, Ilary Blasi’s deepfake has been going crazy. In that case the voice is of an imitator but in the images there is Ilary Blasi recreated to perfection by artificial intelligence. It’s right? Or are we crossing a dangerous border?

I know the argument in defense of these applications: Giorgia Meloni and Ilary Blasi are public figures, towards them there is a right to report and satire which compresses their right to privacy. But does this get to the point where you can use their voice and their body, recreated to perfection by software, to make them say things they never said? Does our biometric data no longer belong to us if we are famous? I’m not convinced.

An account is a caricature, an imitation. One thing, to be clear, is Maurizio Crozza who makes Matteo Renzi or Matteo Salvini. Another is a video in which Renzi and Salvini say things never said before. Better to think about it, without being conditioned by political likes and dislikes.

