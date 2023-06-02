Why a woman had a life-changing brain implant removed

Rita Leggett comes from Australia – and she wore an experimental brain implant for a long time, which helped her enormously in her everyday life. It gave her a new sense of self-worth, she says, and “became one with her.” Accordingly, she was devastated when two years later she was told that the implant would have to be removed. The company that made it went bankrupt.

What appears to be “just” a private medical problem could have a much bigger impact. Ethicists believe the process could violate the patient’s human rights, according to a paper published in early May. The issue is only likely to become more pressing as the brain implant market expands in the coming years and more people get a device like Leggett’s.

“There could be some new forms of human rights violations that we haven’t even understood yet,” says Marcello Ienca from the Technical University of Munich, himself an ethicist and one of the co-authors of the study.

“It was devastating”

“The compulsion to endure the removal of the device robbed her of the new person that technology had made her,” write Ienca and his colleagues in quite dramatic words. The manufacturer of the device thus created this person – and then took it back from the patient. Leggett received her device during a clinical trial for brain implants designed to help people with epilepsy. She was diagnosed with severe chronic epilepsy at the age of three, which regularly led to violent seizures.

The unpredictability of the seizures made it difficult for her to lead a normal life, says Frederic Gilbert, one of the paper’s co-authors and an ethicist at the University of Tasmania, who interviews her regularly. “She could no longer go to the supermarket alone and hardly ever left the house,” he says. “It was devastating.”

Leggett was recruited into the clinical trial when she was 49, says Gilbert. A research team in Australia tested the effectiveness of a device designed to warn people with epilepsy of impending seizures. Four electrodes were implanted in the subjects to monitor their brain activity. The recordings were sent to a device that trained an algorithm to recognize patterns that precede a seizure.

A portable device would then indicate how likely a seizure was in the next few minutes or hours – a red light symbolizing an imminent seizure, while a blue light, for example, meant a seizure was very unlikely. Leggett enrolled in the study and had the device implanted in 2010.

Symbiosis between man and machine

While the other study participants had mixed results, the device worked great for Leggett. For the first time in her life she felt in control of her epilepsy – and of her life. Because thanks to the advance warning provided by the device, she was able to take medication that ultimately prevented the seizures from occurring.

“I felt like I could do anything again,” she told Gilbert in one of the interviews she conducted with the researchers over the following years. “I could drive a car, I could meet people, I was more able to make good decisions again.” Leggett herself, now 62, declined to speak for this text as she is recovering from a stroke. For her, the electrodes became a part of herself, she said. “We were surgically connected.” She had become “one with the technology“.

Gilbert and Ienca describe in their paper a symbiotic relationship, as if two beings benefit from each other. In this case, the patient benefited from the algorithm that helped her identify her seizures. The algorithm, in turn, used the recordings of the woman’s brain activity to become more accurate itself. But the miracle didn’t last. In 2013, NeuroVista, the company that made the implant, ran out of money. The subjects were advised to have the implant removed. (Now, NeuroVista doesn’t even exist anymore.)

Leggett was devastated. She tried by all means to keep the implant. “[Leggett und ihr Mann] tried to negotiate with the company,” says Gilbert. “They even wanted to mortgage their house to buy it.” Leggett ended up being the last person in the study to have the implant removed — against their will. “I wish I could have kept it,” Leggett told the researchers. “I would have done anything to keep it.” Years later, Gilbert says, she still cries when she talks about the implant’s removal. “That is a kind of trauma.”