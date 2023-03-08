9
A US fighter jet shoots down a Chinese spy balloon on February 4, 2023. The incident shows: Despite the availability of reconnaissance satellites, balloons are still an important method in espionage. In the video, historian Adrian Hänni explains how balloons have technically advanced since the First World War and what they are used for today.
