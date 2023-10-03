Why are the new social networks unable to establish themselves?

In the beginning it was Clubhouse, which ended up forgotten on social media after a brief period of glory during the pandemic. Then it was the turn of BeReal (the social network that takes a photo of us at random times of the day), of Lemon8 (platform owned by Bytedance that aims to recreate the spirit of Instagram’s origins) and finally of Threadsthe Twitter clone recently made available by Meta.

What do all these newly created social networks have in common? Which, despite a ephemeral moment of glory, none of them have really managed to take root and retain a large number of users. Last April, Clubhouse was forced to lay off half its workforce and is currently said to be used by just 3 million people. Things are going a little better for BeReal, which however, a year after its initial success, has seen growth stop at 51 million of users, a tiny fraction of Instagram’s 1.4 billion. And Threads, Zuckerberg’s answer to Twitter? Despite the encouraging initial results, the number of active users is today already down by 79% compared to Julydropping to around 10 million.

How social media is changing

In short, none of the platforms created in recent years have managed to take off, confirming the suspicion that the golden age of mass social networks is effectively coming to an end. The reasons are various. Some analysts have highlighted as all these new platforms (with the exception of Clubhouse) have tried to recreate the spirit of the origins of the best-known social networks that users are nostalgic for today: BeReal the spontaneity of Stories, Lemon8 the era in which Instagram was truly a photographic social network, Threads the pre-Musk period of Twitter. In this way, however, they have not been able to offer any real innovation to users, greatly limiting theirs chance of success.

However, there could be another aspect even more important: Users’ online activity has gone through an important change in recent years, moving from social media increasingly towards messaging platforms. A change confirmed by the head of Instagram himself, Adam Mosseri, who during an interview on the 20VC podcast explained how the sharing of content by ordinary users has now moved to direct messages and group chats: “If you look at the behavior of teenagers on Instagram – he clarified – you notice how they now spend more time on messages than they used to. do on stories or on the main feed”. In short, today it is practically only creators and influencers who post regularly on social media.

It is therefore no coincidence that the latest platform of this type TikTok was the one to achieve overwhelming successwhich was the first to sense this trend by creating a social network on which users are not encouraged to publish posts or interact with other people, but only to consume the contents of professional or aspiring creators, interacting with them through comments or messages.

The same dynamic is gradually becoming prevalent on Instagram as well partly even on Twitter and Facebook. However, the fact that social media is now populated mainly by creators and the like has triggered a vicious circle: the more professional or curated the contents we come across are, the more difficult it becomes for ordinary users to post spontaneously, even in corners of social media created precisely for this purpose ( like Stories) but which over time have partly lost this function.

The reasons for the failure

In short, users regularly go to Instagram and other social networks, but they publish less and less. If this is the case, why are platforms like BeReal (born precisely to recover that original and spontaneous spirit) unable to break through? According to what we read on Bloombergthe problem is that old habits have now changed, and it would already be too late to go back.

The era of social networks based on numerical metrics how the amount of followers or likes seems to have gone by. Today the ideal platform is a place where people can relate to each other, without the pressure of building a following or publishing content capable of amassing large amounts of likes. And this is actually exactly what happens in WhatsApp groups, in Discord servers or in Telegram channels (and WhatsApp, predictably).

In short: people continue to share content with each other, but they do it al shelter from the prying eyes of traditional social media and inside instead of so-called digital bonfires (a trend that also explains the recent transformation of Clubhouse), limiting themselves to frequenting social media only to consume the contents of creators, brands, popularizers or celebrities of various types.

A transformation is underway in the world of social media. Actually, one bifurcation: on the one hand, the platforms that emphasize social networks (and therefore the concept of networks); on the other, those that focus on the passive consumption of content (and therefore on being a media). The ones who pay the price are the recent ones platforms who instead tried to be simply social.

