Why can’t the speed be noticed in a plane? Einstein has the answer

Traveling by plane offers a different experience compared to the car or train. Despite reaching cruising speeds, the sensation of speed is noticeably less in the air. This phenomenon can not only be explained by classical physics but also finds resonance in Einstein’s Theory of Special Relativity.

The lack of nearby landmarks in the sky makes the actual speed of the plane difficult to perceive. On the Earth’s surface, speed is clearly felt and seen due to the proximity of objects such as buildings or trees, rather than just clouds?

In the air, this direct reference disappears, giving the illusion of slower movement. Relating this concept to the Theory of Relativity, we find that the perception of speed is, in a way, relative.

According to Einstein, movement must be considered in relation to a frame of reference. In an airplane, both the passengers and the airplane itself are part of the same moving reference system, so the relative motion between them is zero. This is analogous to traveling in a car: If you throw a ball into the air inside the vehicle, the ball does not move backwards despite the speed of the car because both you and the ball share the same reference system.

This idea of relativity also explains why objects on the ground seem to move slowly from the window of a plane. At greater distances, the change in position of these objects is less noticeable, a phenomenon known as motion parallax, which is more pronounced at higher altitudes.

Thus, according to Special Relativity the perception of time and space is subjective and it depends on the observer. On an airplane, passengers are in a different frame of reference than an observer on the ground, which affects their perception of how objects move outside the airplane.

But there is one more twist to the question, as stated Forbes: Planes are getting slower. The reason? Fuel savings, organization in the face of delays and inconveniences, increased air traffic, that is, an accumulation of organizational and economic and non-technological factors.

The reduced sensation of speed in an airplane is a practical example of the fundamental principles of Relativity. The lack of reference points, combined with the idea that speed is relative to the observer’s reference system. And also, planes go slower.

