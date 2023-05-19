Why CO2 compensation sucks? – Tech fever Greentech Live

Carbon offsetting has come under criticism in some cases over concerns that it can serve as a substitute for actual action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Here are some reasons why carbon offsetting is criticized:

1. Insufficient emission reduction

Some argue that carbon offsetting is not enough to reduce actual emissions. When companies or individuals support carbon offsetting projects, they can give the impression that they have offset their emissions and do not need to make further efforts to reduce their own emissions.

This can create a sense of insouciance and ease the pressure for actual emissions reductions.

2. Uncertainty about effectiveness

There are concerns about the effectiveness of carbon offset projects. Some projects cannot reliably demonstrate their claimed emission reductions, or it may be difficult to quantify the actual impact on emissions. There is also the possibility of double counting, where both the buyer and seller of carbon credits claim the same emission reduction.

3. Lack of commitment to reduce emissions

Some argue that carbon offsetting can cause companies and individuals to neglect their responsibility to reduce their own emissions. Instead of making real changes in their business or lifestyle, they just buy offset certificates and let others reduce emissions.

4. Selection and quality of projects

The selection of carbon offsetting projects is important because not all projects have the same environmental and social benefits. Some projects may involve environmentally harmful practices or have insufficient sustainability standards. There is a need to ensure that projects actually help reduce emissions and have positive social and environmental impacts.

5. Conclusion

It is important to note that criticism of carbon offsetting does not mean that it is inherently useless or ineffective. Carbon offsetting can be a temporary solution while long-term emission reduction measures are implemented.

However, it is important that it is used transparently, reliably and in conjunction with broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sources: