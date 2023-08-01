Why Coldplay tickets disappeared again in minutes (and where are they now)

Paul McCartney, 3 minutes. Adele, 2 minutes. Olivia Rodrigo, 45 seconds. Tickets volatilized in seconds. For every big concert, anywhere in the world. A global phenomenon that repeats itself with identical patterns as soon as the platforms accredited for the sale open their virtual gates. A phenomenon that seems impossible to contain. There is no law that holds. Certainly not in Italy. Tickets for the Coldplay tour sold out in less than an hour last Saturday. All dates for their 2024 Italian tour. Prices ranged from 57.50 euros you have 930.60 euros.

Today those tickets no longer exist on the portals of authorized resellers (Ticketmaster, Ticketone and Vivaticket), but they can be easily found online: just search on a search engine for “Coldplay Tickets 2024” and the first results are from platforms that sell them. Viagogo, Gigsberg, and dozens of other sites that look like clones of each other where tickets can be purchased at prices ranging from 300 you have 1,600 euros.

Viagogo: fines never paid and portal still accessible in Italy

Viagogo is a rather well-known portal in Italy. She has garnered hundreds of headlines in recent years. Agcom, the communication authority, fined him several times for a total of approx 40 million euros. The accusation is of having violated the national anti-scaling rules, which in 2016 were also extended to online portals. But Viagogo, according to what is known to our newspaper and confirmed by the guarantor authority itself, has never paid those fines. His portal was shut down last year.

However, at the time of writing this article, the site is easily accessible, both with a home and mobile connection. The tickets are there and up to twenty can be purchased at a time. Just as Gigsberg, an apparently twin site, is accessible.

As for the companies, Viagogo is based in Geneva, Gigsberg in Cham, just north of Zurich. But the list of portals of companies based in Switzerland and which have tickets for Italian, European and world events for sale, which disappeared from the official sites in a few seconds and reappeared in real time on uncontrolled platforms with prices that sometimes increased tenfold is lost in the folds of Google, which despite everything offers these sites at the top of the search engine results, thanks to paid advertising to be the first.

Why do tickets disappear in seconds? The role of bots and who controls them

But what happens when an official retailer puts tickets online for a big event, like a Coldplay concert? It happens that dozens of are activated botsmall programs managed by individuals, groups (companies?) able to book hundreds, thousands of tickets at the same time, pay them and make the bot manager the rightful owner.

It is to be excluded that all tickets that disappear within a few minutes are bought by bots. So even in the Coldplay case it is almost obvious that a good part has been bought by real users. But it is conceivable that between 40 and 70 percent may have been bought by bots. The rest is the work of the fans who still try to fight their battle against the algorithms programmed by the ‘scalpers’ (this is how bot users are called). The tickets then end up on online scalping platforms. But technically they are not.

Viagogo et al.’s defense is that they only host the ticket offer, not the owner. So unknown owners publish the ticket offer on these sites, which limit themselves to managing supply and demand, a bit like Ebay o Vinted. At least that’s the defense. The doubt of many is that this is not the case. The timing is suspect, as is the extreme organization of the car. The fact is that, even in the face of fines and complaints, Viagogo would never back down a meter dal own millionaire business.

Trotta: “It’s a crime and it’s the spectators and the culture who pay for it”

Curiosity. The first time that Secondary Ticketing (the name of the phenomenon of online sales, a sort of digital scalping) was widely talked about in Italy was 2015. On that occasion all the tickets for another concert disappeared into thin air, but always of the Coldplay. The phenomenon is ancient, partially hindered, but present: “I have been actively involved in this crime since 2010. It is something that goes back a long way. The problem still exists, but the situation has changed a bit”. Claudio Trotta has been in the front row for several decades to fight the phenomenon.

Entrepreneur, producer in the entertainment sector, the man who brought i Kiss e Bruce Springsteen, founder of BarleyArts, Trotta recalls that today “there is a law that obliges the use of a nominal ticket and that illegal secondary ticketing has become illegal. But this is a country where it is difficult to enforce the laws. Sometimes they get lost along the way, others simply don’t respect each other”.

One out of five seats is empty and sold out. The tickets that remain in the hands of the bots

Online scalping isn’t just a problem for artists, whose tickets can cost up to 500% more without them getting anything, but it’s also a problem for viewers. “It is calculated that between 5 and 20 percent of concerts are empty even though tickets have been sold. Some of those who don’t show up may have changed their mind, or are sick, but the numbers are constantly growing and this means only one thing: some tickets bought by bots are not resold because they are too expensive. So up to a fifth of potential spectators of a concert don’t go there in the end, taking breath away from small events, those that in any case take place in Italy and which create an underestimated but existing cultural damage “.

In Italy every year 11 million people attend a concert. Last year around 5,000 medium and large events were held, for a turnover that, including allied activities, exceeds one billion euros. The sector employs around 350,000 people. An important piece of the economy, which moves enormous interests and is based on an authentic, very strong feeling: the passion for music.

Motivation that leverages interests of speculators. Who often move the beards of organizers, musicians and spectators: “The phenomenon must be distinguished in two different aspects. On the one hand, the spectator who cannot go to the concert and resells the ticket: in this case it is a lawful and normal way of recovering the ticket in question, which would otherwise be lost. Another matter concerns the mass purchase by servers: in this case the damage is considerable and it all falls on the public who is forced to buy tickets at exorbitant prices “, he commented to our masthead Charles Parodipresident of Assomusica, the Italian association of organizers and producers of musical shows.

Assomusica: “Enormous damage to the system and to the State. Difficult to solve complexities”

“The secondary ticket in general has created enormous damage to the music system and to the state. But the public of fans is above all the first victim of this phenomenon, which in fact causes the increase of barriers to access for cultural consumption”. Damage that is difficult to limit. Or remedy. “Tackling secondary ticketing is complex because we are talking about real organized structures that are hidden behind this phenomenon. It is a mix of technological complexities, but also of difficulties related to servers located abroad, for example, perhaps in compliant states, which overall certainly makes the task difficult. But the work of Agcom and of the postal police force in this sense is excellent”, he adds. Despite everything, the phenomenon continues to exist.

“Viagogo lost both with Agcom and with the Court of Justice,” he recalls John Riccio, lawyer, expert on digital issues. “Their activity does not fall within the safeguard clause of hosting”, therefore of simply ‘hosting’ the offer of others. “A war is underway involving them, the giants like Ticketone, artists and organizers, who are currently losing the most economically”.

The unknowns remain. One above all: who actually buys the tickets? Which credit cards do bots trade on? And whose are they? “Without answers to these questions, all doubts remain. Also on the very role of the platforms”, concludes Riccio. On Viagogo and similar tickets are still on sale. On the page of Coldplay’s concert in Rome it is written that “at the moment 500 other people are watching this announcement”. 500 people who are considering whether to buy tickets for 500 euros. For a total of at least 250 thousand euros.

