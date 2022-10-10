Mac last week changed the name of the MacBook from “Notebooks” to “Laptops.” Although the two words have similar meanings, their emphasis is different. Now the Cupertino tech giant only sells Mac mini consoles and Mac Pro workstations.

According to 9to5Mac, there seems to be a trend toward a “laptop” nomenclature for selling laptops to customers. Apple’s online store product pages, articles in the support knowledge base, and even operating system updates have all started this “brand update.”

Also, for macOS Ventura, which is still in the experimental stage, when you set up a MacBook Air / MacBook Pro product, it is called “xxxx’s laptop (Laptop)” by default.

Many serious netizens explore the transition from “Mac Notebook” to “Mac Laptop”. What are the differences? In Oxford Dictionaries, Laptop and Notebook [computer] are words with the same meaning.

The main reason for this is that the vast majority of notebooks today are called “Notebooks,” and Apple wanted to call the MacBook a “Laptop” in order to differentiate itself from many PC makers.

Finally, in the era of Apple Silicon self-developed processors, Apple has given more industrial design concepts to its MacBook product line. For high-end MacBook Pro models, for example, the company introduced mini-LED display panels and new ports. In the MacBook Air product line, the company has finally changed the MagSafe magnetic charging interface back, and the battery life has been greatly improved.

After Apple’s brilliantly refreshed MacBook lineup, many customers are asking, “Where’s the iPad?” The main reason is that high-end iPad Pro tablets are priced on par with or more expensive than Macbooks.