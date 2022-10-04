FORTNITE fans still don’t have access to this popular game after planned maintenance.

The hit battle royale title was due to release on October 4th around 8am BST to make way for a key update.

But nearly two hours later, the players still seemed unable to continue the game.

Is Fortnite going out of business?

Fortnite was scheduled to go offline at 8am BST on October 4th.

However, Epic Games tweeted that due to an issue, the work will actually start earlier.

“Update 22.10 will still be released tomorrow, October 4th,” the company said.

“We’ll let you know when the downtime is over!”

When did Fortnite go out of business?

On January 13, 2022, Fortnite Status tweeted: “We are investigating a login issue with Fortnite.

“We’ll update your information when the issue is resolved.”

These issues affect players trying to participate in Winterfest 2021.

An unexpected error occurred while logging in and connecting to the server.

Fortnite will reportedly shut down on December 29, 2021.

According to Downdetector, users reported server connection and login issues. The problems started to appear around 10.40am EST.

Some users reported that they received an error message saying “You don’t have permission to play Fortnite”.

Gamers took to Twitter to discuss Fortnite being down and servers not working properly.

Fortnite commented, “We are investigating login, matchmaking and other issues. We will update you when the issue is resolved.”

On December 14th, users were experiencing issues with the game prior to the new update.

Developer Epic Games said they disabled matchmaking ahead of the upcoming v19.01 update.

On its server status page, it states that almost all parts of Fortnite are “under maintenance.”

This includes game services for item stores and leaderboards.

On December 14th, with the company’s v19.01 update, game services, login, matchmaking, and more are all under maintenance.

This is the first major update for Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

It will likely add many new items and NPCs to the game’s annual seasonal WinterFest event.

It was previously inaccessible to fans in preparation for the start of the new season.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1pm PT/3pm ET/4pm ET/9pm GMT, players participated in the live Fortnite “The End” event.

This event is a one-time event, so if you miss it, you won’t be able to attend once it’s over.

Fortnite’s epic season finale featured the appearance of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which isn’t shocking considering all of the game’s insinuations and what he’s been giving out lately.

At the end of the season, the island is turned upside down, revealing a brand new map.

The Fortnite server downtime ends on Sunday, December 5th at 3pm GMT.

All the latest gaming tips and tricks Looking for tips and tricks on your favorite consoles and games? We serve you… Get all the latest PS5, Xbox and other video game news here

We pay for your story! Do you have a story about the Sun Online Technology & Science team?Send an email to [email protected]