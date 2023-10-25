Why did Google block some Maps and Waze features in Gaza and Israel?

One of the most useful features of Maps (and also of Maps by Apple) is the calculation of travel times from one place to another, whether you travel by car, bicycle or even on foot: as we have already explained on Italian Techthe app manages to do this by monitoring the smartphones present on the route and their speed of movement.

Precisely this last detail is the basis of the reasons why the Mountain View company decided to temporarily limit this service in Gaza and Israel.

“For the safety of local populations”

The change, which also concerns Israeli Waze (which has been controlled by Big G since mid-2013), seems to already be effective: by asking to go from one place to another within the area concerned, the travel time is calculated and the route shown, but there are no colors that we have now learned to know and which indicate the possible presence of traffic, not even keeping the Traffic layer active (what is it?).

This is consistent with what Google explained to CNN: “Anyone who wants to go to a specific place will still receive estimated routes and arrival times based on current traffic conditions.” Except that these “current traffic conditions” they are not shown on the screen.

Why did it happen? For the same reason it happened some time ago in Ukraine after the invasion by Russia: for security reasons. From Google they clarified to us that “as we have done during other conflicts, we have temporarily disabled the possibility of seeing traffic conditions in real time and information on the crowding of a place respecting the safety of local populations”.

Fear, especially on border line between Gaza and Israel, is that the presence of traffic can somehow reveal movements of troops, military vehicles or other gatherings along the roads. In turn, this could lead to bombings that would risk going to hitting innocent civilians (again)..

It is not yet clear at the moment whether Google has made this decision on his own initiative or whether the company was asked to act by the Israeli military.

