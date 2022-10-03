Listen to the audio version of the article

The cloud gaming platform Google Stadia will shut down the engines on January 23, 2023. Stop immediately at the Stadia Store, including ecommerce and in-game transactions. The news caused a stir and criticism. There are those who have played the de profundis for the entire online video game business, who have personally blamed the vice president and general manager of Stadia Phil Harrison, who has even called into question the energy crisis and inflation (as if did not apply to the rest of the video game industry as well). In reality, the answer seems simpler and involves a series of strategic errors in Google’s approach to gaming. But first the context, which is what matters.

The Google crisis and cost cutting

The closure of Stadia is Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s latest move to cut costs after he said he wanted to make the company 20% more efficient. Alphabet’s stock price fell 34% this year and in July the company posted disappointing revenue and profits. The company faces a series of economic challenges and a slowdown in growth to the point that Pichai even said cost cutting could include cuts in products and staff.

Mistakes of the business model

Recall that on the Google Stadia card it had to be the Netflix of video games. A revolution that would have canceled consoles and made the video game something fluid, controller-friendly. The revolution actually took place but as often happens it did not leave illustrious corpses on the field and above all it was not carried out by those who triggered it but by his successor. We are talking about Microsoft that a year later brought cloud gaming to the ground with an all-you-can-eat subscription formula that convinced the market. Google’s mistake was precisely on the business model because the service, except in the early initial stages, worked from a technological point of view. To weigh from the commercial point of view was the lack of a subscription that would make available a catalog of games. In addition to paying a monthly fee, users had to buy the new games at almost full price. Microsoft has instead merged into its Xbox Game Pass subscription the ability to download and play games from a large catalog that is being updated, including Microsoft exclusives since the day of release.

The complexity of designing and selling video games

And then there is the video game market which is paradoxically small in terms of players but complex in terms of competitiveness. It seems trivial but to emerge in this sector you need ideas and creativity and not just technology. Almost from the start, giving up on designing exclusive titles was a nail in the coffin. As shown by PlayStation, Nintendo but also Microsoft, thanks to its important purchasing campaign, we need constructors of videogame experiences, otherwise known as new and beautiful games. Giving up the ability to create exclusive titles and just reselling what others are doing didn’t help Phil Harrison’s project.

And now what happens?

The Mountain View company has provided a plan that includes subscriptions to the service, which involves the Stadia hardware, the Play and Watch packages with Google TV, games and add-ons. Also canceled all pre-orders, with the refund of those for which there has already been a charge. How the company actually intends to move at the moment is not known (autonomously? Modules?). “We are working on this process now and we will keep this article updated while we define the process for each of the different countries and situations,” says the multinational on a page dedicated to Assistance. “The players – explained Phil Harrison – will continue to have access to the their game library and to play until January 18, 2023. We expect most of the repayments to be completed by mid-January 2023. ” Most games, the company said, should continue to play normally. “Problems could arise, however, for those who need financial transactions.” Problems also with game progress and their transfer to another platform. “For most games, that won’t be possible.”