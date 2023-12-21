Why did this cat video mark a historic milestone for NASA and humanity? – Univision News

NASA made history this week by transmitting the first-ever video of a cat from deep space. The footage, which was sent from over 30 million kilometers away, marks a significant milestone for both NASA and humanity.

The video, which stars a kitten named Taters, was transmitted using a laser message from deep space to Earth. This groundbreaking achievement represents a major advancement in the world of telecommunications and space exploration.

The momentous occasion has garnered attention from media outlets around the world, with CNN en Español and Univision News both covering the historic event. The transmission of the cat video is a testament to the incredible technological capabilities of NASA and its ability to push the boundaries of space exploration.

As we look to the future of space travel and exploration, the successful transmission of the cat video serves as a reminder of the remarkable achievements that can be made in the pursuit of discovery and innovation.

