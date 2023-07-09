Why didn’t the first iPhone have the App Store? History

We have already told you about the launch of the very first iPhone way back in 2007, at a time when phones weren’t even “smart” at all. However, only a few will remember that even Apple’s first phone wasn’t all that smart: for example, the2007 iPhones didn’t have an App Store. But why?

The first iPhone came with many pre-installed apps, such as Phone, Weather, Notes, Calendar, Photos and Calculator. But there was no way to install other applications, whether they were made by Apple or third-party products. The only way to access third-party software was to use the web apps via Safari.

Obviously, especially for the conformation of web browsers in 2007, the use of Safari web app was bad, almost as if the browser redirect for using third-party software was specifically designed to discourage their use. Indeed, this was precisely the intention of Apple and, above all, of its CEO Steve Jobs.

Jobs wanted monitor the user experience as much as possible, and for this reason he was skeptical of a relatively “free” ecosystem such as the one that an App Store open to any developer would guarantee: who would keep the quality of the apps under control? Who would check that they were responding to Apple’s stability and security standard?

Steve Jobs’ fears were well founded, but the failure to create a proprietary App Store of the bitten apple it could have become the Apple CEO’s biggest mistake ever, convincing users to turn to other companies for their new phones. Fortunately, the Cupertino giant changed his mind within a few months, and already in 2008, when the iPhone 3G was launched, theApp Store was up and running: the marketplace’s first day of activity was 10 July 2008, exactly 24 before the arrival of the new iPhone on the market.