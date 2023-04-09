Every week the SWG research institute sends a radar, the results of a survey to find out how Italians think on various issues. The last one is baffling. He says that for 15% of Italians the Earth is flat, 5% don’t know it. For 17% the Holocaust never happened, 7% do not know it. 18% of the reptilians are among us, look like some politicians and rule the world, 11% don’t know it. For 25% vaccines are a tool for mass control through 5G, 15% do not know it. Finally, for 29% the moon landing never happened and the photos were taken on a set, 14% do not know it.

I omit the fact that the majority of Italians think that the coronavirus would have been created by pharmaceutical companies and that Lady Diana was killed by the English monarchy.

When the former minister Enrico Giovannini read these data at an international conference a few days ago, I thought of a joke, then I wondered where we went wrong. Where did we go wrong if a few million Italians, five hundred years after Christopher Columbus, he believes the Earth is flat? The school? The families? Journalism? Social networks? Are they all people angry at the world and this is their way of expressing discomfort? Or are they total idiots, but do we really think that one in 5 Italians is? And how can we face the challenges we face (I’m thinking of climate change, for example) which are complex challenges and require articulated reasoning, with a part of the country that believes in nothing, or worse, believes in the worst hoaxes?

This time i have no answersbut I await your considerations.