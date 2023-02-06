Microsoft was once the developer of the most popular web browser in the world, but the days when everyone used Internet Explorer are long gone. In an effort to regain its status as a web browser, the company launched Microsoft Edge, and the browser has undergone a series of upgrades in the years since, including a switch to Chromium at its core.

Why do so many people dislike using Microsoft Edge?these may be the main reason

With the same core as today’s most popular browsers and tons of features added over time, Microsoft Edge has everything it takes to succeed. There is a problem however, and that is that users don’t like it. In a survey conducted by the foreign media Slash Gear, Edge ranked very low in the popularity ranking of browsers, with an average of slightly higher than 6%, far lower than the top Chrome (56%), and even lower than Apple’s own Safari (27%). %), and lags behind Firefox as well.



Some people hate it because of the previous generation, and some people don’t like Microsoft’s overly aggressive marketing, so why are people so disgusted with the company’s first browser despite Microsoft’s best efforts?

Internet Explorer’s shadow lingers

Some of Edge’s problems date back to before it was even born. Everyone who uses the Internet knows about Microsoft’s old browser, Internet Explorer, and what young users think of as IE is an old joke, a springboard for downloading and installing Chrome or other browsers on new computers. More experienced users may have thought the above, but you should also remember that IE was the standard way of surfing the Internet in the early 20’s.

Unfortunately for Microsoft, IE has its own problems. IE is slow, buggy, and has many loopholes for the unscrupulous to exploit. Once there was real competition, first with Firefox and eventually with other browsers like Chrome, his share of global users dropped and never really recovered. Launched in 1995, IE has survived until November 2022, bringing users a lot of past memories, more bad than good, and these bad memories may also be why users are reluctant to give Microsoft Edge a chance .

For many, Microsoft pushes too hard

Microsoft is often confident that something is a good idea, but their method of promotion is not to attract people to rush into this good idea, but to force users to accept it. Dots have happened on Kinect and Bing in the past, but now they are on Edge. Microsoft Edge comes pre-loaded on your PC as part of Windows, which is fine, as many companies will bundle other software with the part you actually want, however, Microsoft is not only happy to offer the browser as an option, but wants you to Use it as often as possible. In the past, you might download the browser you want with the built-in browser and never use it, but now Microsoft simply does not allow you to do so.



You can set other browsers as default in settings, but it doesn’t matter. If you use the Windows search function or click any help link in the settings menu, a Microsoft Edge window will also pop up instead of opening in your default browser. You might be able to deal with this with some third-party solutions, like from Firefox and a third-party app called Edge Deflector, but Microsoft took issue with that and continued to block app updates. Even before that, Microsoft had been marketing its new browser pretty hard, with some netizens even comparing the way Edge is installed on users’ computers to spyware and alertware (aka nagware).

write at the end

Some will compare how IE went downhill to Microsoft Edge, whichever it is, it’s a bad thing for a browser that many people didn’t particularly like in the first place. The list of criticisms it has received is actually quite surprising considering how few users there are.

The author has been using Microsoft Edge on a daily basis since its launch, but for now, Edge is not bad. It has a visually comfortable modern design, practical straight-style tabs, and a sidebar that allows you to quickly enable custom function items without opening the app. It is similar to the Chrome browser interface that many people love to use. Overall, it is A browser that is pretty easy to use and doesn’t need to change usage habits.

Although Microsoft Edge is not bad in nature, because some of the behaviors and strategies adopted by Microsoft are too aggressive and impatient, the hatred value for it is obviously greater than the cost of love, and currently users have better choices, and there is no need to swallow their anger and feel wronged Accept what you don’t like.