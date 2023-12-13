Why do we hate young people? – the Republic

The truth is that we adults hate young people. We do not like it the music they listen to, we don’t like how they dress, we don’t even like how they talk. Is this why we listen to them so little? We know nothing about them. We know nothing about the young Italian researcher who was awarded Researcher of the Year in Brussels a few days ago (her name is Elena Crespi, she works on hydrogen). And not even of Martina Strazzer, who at 23 years old has a turnover of 10 million euros a year selling the jewels he designs on social media.

These influencers, what a drag. If they don’t fight for a cause they are indifferent and superficial, but they are superficial even if they take one of the world‘s great problems to heart, namely their future (no longer ours, but it’s not their fault: it’s life). In recent days there have been school occupations, a ritual that has been repeated for 45 years, true. And yet it is a sign of life: they are students who tell us that they want more, that they want more, that they even have the ambition to change the world. Us too, once upon a time. Yet on school chats there were messages from parents calling for exemplary sanctions. But talk to each other, right?

Saturday Extinction Rebellion activists they poured fluorescein into several rivers in Italy, coloring the water bright green. It is a harmless salt, used as a tracer, it does not cause any damage to fauna and flora. Nobody. The kids were protesting because at COP28 in Dubai the oil companies don’t want to indicate a date after which we will no longer use fossil fuels. Science says that without this commitment there is no future. In Venice a girl, while the others were lowering the banners from the Rialto Bridge, was playing the double bass and singing, or rather, gridava “My Heart Will Go On”the song from Titanic.

It was touching all that passion, all that anger, Also. They were taken to the police station and reported for various crimes: 27 activists, the musician and the double bass; 4 of them were given a dismissal, one minister called for prison. The truth is that we hate young people. Maybe because we are no longer; some never really were.